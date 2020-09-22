#AlertPollution Contaminated rivers or soils, abandoned industrial waste… Do you live near a polluted site?

Today, 8,436 wind turbines are installed on the territory. They represent 6.3% of electricity production. It is the second source of renewable energy behind hydraulics. There are 1450 parks concentrated mainly in 3 regions: Hauts-de-France, Grand Est, and Occitanie. “Wind power is the number one employer in the renewable energy sector. In 2019, it represented 20,200 jobs in 900 companies. It is still 11% more than in 2018“, explains journalist Sandrine Feydel on the 12/13 set.

European neighbors are more advanced

“Despite the crisis, more than half of companies plan to recruit more staff in 2020. This year, some installation projects have been slowed down, but the government’s goal is still to increase wind power capacity by 45%. within 3 years“, continues Sandrine Feydel. France is on the other hand behind compared to its European neighbors. Germany, for example, produces nearly four times more energy with its wind farm. This is explained in particular by the legal framework. , which prevents the installation of wind turbines in more than half of the territory.The projects of onshore or offshore wind farms are also facing opposition from some residents.

