Energy | The weather now controls the price of electricity, and at the turn of the year it may look bad again, Foreca estimates

According to Foreca’s forecast, there may be severe frosts and calm again after Christmas, which would mean that electricity will become more expensive. However, the forecast is still uncertain.

Condensing the weather and the intensifying south-west winds predict a decrease in the price of stock exchange electricity for next week, he estimates Foreca. Last week, the freezing weather that extended to the southern parts of Sweden and problems with electricity production temporarily raised the taxable price of electricity to more than 70 cents per kilowatt hour.

According to Foreca, the freezing weather will still continue in the northern parts of the Nordic countries, but the cooling in the southern parts will reduce electricity consumption considerably already on Sunday.

At the same time, the southwesterly air flow increases wind power production. On Sunday, the tax-free average price of stock exchange electricity in Finland is only about 17 cents per kilowatt hour.

Both the Finnish Meteorological Institute and Foreca have started to forecast the weather also from the point of view of electricity production, because with the growth of wind power, the price of electricity depends more and more on the weather.

Read more: Wind power is the fate of the electricity market this winter

Forecan in the North Atlantic, in the coming week, low pressures will be able to clear their way further north towards Iceland, when the high pressure prevailing in the region subsides. Low pressure moving to a more northerly route can be seen as the strengthening of westerly and southwesterly currents in Western and Northern Europe, and at the same time the weather is cooling down.

However, the cooling of the weather may remain temporary. According to Foreca, the forecasts already show indications that the frost will intensify again during the Christmas holidays and at the same time the winds will weaken.

“Finland could then fall into a cold air mass again and the winds might weaken. This would mean that the frost will intensify already during the Christmas holidays in the entire Northern European region. However, there are still uncertainties in the forecast,” Foreca writes.

in Finland The commissioning of the third nuclear power plant in Olkiluoto also greatly affects the price of electricity. Power company TVO latest estimate the power plant may return to the trial operation program on December 25. However, this is still uncertain.

Continuing the trial operation would mean that the power plant would periodically produce electricity at its full 1,600 megawatt capacity. At times of peak consumption, it would have a big impact on the price of electricity.

However, during the test operation, the power is varied and from time to time the power plant is completely run down. Regular, steady production of electricity can only begin when the trial operation program has been run through according to plans.