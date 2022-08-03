Energy | The violent swing in the price of electricity continues: Exchange electricity is almost free again today

At its cheapest, electricity cost 0.15 cents in the morning on Wednesday, and at its most expensive between 8 and 9 a.m., about 8.7 cents per kilowatt hour.

On the energy market the violent swinging continues. On Wednesday, exchange electricity will be free again. According to the electricity exchange Nord Pool, electricity costs an average of one cent per kilowatt hour on Wednesday.

The last time you could get exchange electricity almost for free was on Tuesday, July 26. At that time, it cost only about 0.7 cents per kilowatt hour on average. The price fell a week ago due to the abundant supply of wind power.

Despite the exception days, the price of electricity on the stock exchange has more than doubled in a year. For example, in July, according to Nord Pool, electricity on the exchange in Finland cost an average of 18.4 cents per kilowatt hour. A year ago, the average price was 7.9 cents.

Exchange electricity in addition, the prices of fixed-term electricity contracts are now exceptionally high in Finland.

According to the Energy Agency’s statistics starting from 2006, the average price of two-year contract offers has never been as high as it is now. The statistics do not include the prices for 2020, but at that time the electricity exchange price was the lowest since 2004.

At the beginning of July, the average price was already 20.6 cents per kilowatt hour for an apartment building resident and 18.2 cents per kilowatt hour for a single-family home heating with electricity.

A year ago, the price for residents of apartment buildings was 7.7 cents per kilowatt hour, and the price for residents of detached houses was 5.7 cents per kilowatt hour. Prices have thus tripled in a year.

The price of electricity has been rising for a long time. It is possible that Finland will also be hit by an energy shortage next winter, which will raise electricity bills to even wilder figures.