Energy | The use of electricity collapsed – the lowest consumption in the entire 2000s

Electricity has been used in the year eight percent less than the year before. According to the Energy industry, the decrease in consumption and the drop in prices reduce the industry’s desire to invest.

Power consumption decreased during the past year by eight percent compared to the previous year. Consumption is now at its lowest level in 23 years. According to the energy industry, the reason for the low consumption is energy saving measures, but especially industrial cycles.

Especially in the forest industry, which uses a lot of electricity, there have been shutdowns during the summer due to weak demand. Therefore, electricity consumption has been 11 percent less than last year during the last four months, even though the price of electricity has been cheap.

Olkiluoton the start-up of the nuclear power plant and the growth of wind power last spring has made Finland a net exporter of electricity since March, and prices have fallen clearly from last year.

In August, however, the wind conditions were exceptionally weak and almost half of the electricity produced in Finland was made with nuclear power.

“The role of hydropower in August was important, it was able to compensate well for the reduced wind power production and prevented the prices from running away to an impossible level”, CEO of Energy Industry Jukka Leskelä says in the announcement.

However, according to Leskelä, the decrease in electricity consumption and bottlenecks in electricity export make new investments in wind and solar power difficult.

“Electricity production has been primarily invested in, and now it would be important to also get industrial investments going despite the bad economic situation. Investing in new clean electricity production will be a challenge in the future if demand does not increase and there are significant bottlenecks in electricity exports from time to time,” says Leskelä.