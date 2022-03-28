Energy The trade in solar panels is hot: “The transition to solar energy has increased the sense of self-sufficiency”

The high price of electricity and the Russian invasion of Ukraine have led many households to switch to solar energy.

Solar panels demand has risen sharply.

The price of electricity has been very high since the end of last year, and this has increased consumers’ interest in switching to solar electricity in Finland. Consumers have now bought a lot of solar panels.

Concerns over energy prices caused by Ukraine’s war have further increased demand, says Executive Director of the Local Energy Association Tapio Tuomi. The matter emerged from a survey of companies in the industry.

“Due to the high price of electricity and the war, there has been a desire to increase the sense of self-sufficiency by switching to solar energy.”

The aim of the Local Energy Association is to promote the use of local energy through its activities. Local energy refers to clean energy saved, produced or owned by users themselves.

Tuomen according to, demand for solar panels picked up exceptionally early now. In general, the demand for solar panels starts to rise in the spring as the spring sun begins to shine.

Demand is usually sufficient until then until the autumn. December and January are usually the quietest months on sale.

“So far, the growth in demand for solar panels has come from household sourcing. It is not yet known how companies will proceed. Companies buy big systems and don’t make decisions very quickly. ”

So far, the growth in demand for solar panels has apparently not caused any supply difficulties. Solar panels do not have to be queued for a long time.

“Companies selling solar panels have bought solar panels in advance and are preparing for the start of the season. Supply chains have worked well so far. As the war continues, there may be challenges to the functioning of supply chains. “

Ukraine According to the data, the war may also put upward pressure on the price of solar panels.

“If the war continues, the price of raw materials needed to install solar panels, among other things, could rise, and this could raise the price of solar panels.”

The last time demand for solar panels increased was when the rise in electricity transmission prices was sharply public.

“When discussing the transmission price of electricity, there was a small peak in demand for solar panels that focused on the area of ​​the electricity distribution company. However, it should be noted that solar electricity as a whole is not yet a very common form of energy in Finland. ”

CONDITIONS for solar production in Finland are reasonable. Solar panels can generate electricity with good power from spring to early autumn.

Radiation is on average as much in southern Finland as in northern Germany, but it is more concentrated in the summer.