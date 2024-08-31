Energy | “The sun, wind and batteries will take over the electricity system,” says the founder of the Swedish solar company

Nordic solar energy pioneer Alight plans to build large solar parks in Finland. According to founder and CEO Harald Överholm, the electricity system should be based on wind and solar power and batteries.

Batteries the development is undergoing a revolution as big as the development of the internet in its time, claims the founder and CEO of a Swedish solar power company Harald Overholm.

“Battery technology and thus also the price are developing super fast. Now it is possible to build eight-hour batteries in connection with power plants, which was considered impossible just a year ago,” says Överholm.

Eight hours refers to the time that the energy storage can supply electricity to the grid at a certain power.

In Överholm’s opinion, the energy systems of the Nordic countries should be based almost entirely on wind and solar power and batteries in the future.

Wind and solar power complement each other well, because when it’s sunny, it’s rarely windy and vice versa. However, renewables inevitably require a flexible mechanism alongside them, because production varies enormously depending on the weather. According to Överholm, building flexibility is most effective with batteries.

Idea is radical, because even in Finland, bangs are being put in, for example, pumped-source power plants, perhaps also in back-up power plants based on combustion. Hydrogen production is also expected to act as system flexibility.

There is also a lot of talk about new basic or nuclear power in both Finland and Sweden.

“The technology development of any other alternative is not on the same curve as that of batteries. For example, hydrogen is a very unstable, dangerous and explosive gas. Technological development does not change that. Pumping power, on the other hand, is difficult to scale,” says Överholm.

Batteries in Överholm’s opinion, the decrease in price means that their profit flow is inevitable. The adjustment they offer is lightning fast and easy.

Even though nuclear power, on the other hand, can’t compete with solar or wind power in any way.

“When we talk about flexibility, we are currently talking about batteries and other technologies, and the focus is perhaps more on those others. But I believe that wind, solar and batteries will practically take over the system.”

Överholm adds that he himself is not a shareholder in the battery companies.

He owns a solar power company. Alight is a pioneer of solar power in Sweden and now the company has big projects in Finland as well.

According to Harald Överholm, panel prices have dropped by about 90 percent in just ten years.

Industrial the profitability development of standard solar power has been staggering. A few years ago, many people considered solar power in the Nordic countries to be an unprofitable gimmick. That’s what it was then.

However, according to Överholm, panel prices have dropped by around 90 percent in just ten years. It has revolutionized profitability calculations.

Alight built its first 12 megawatt solar power plant in Sweden in 2020.

“It was the first fully commercial solar project. We received financing from institutional investors and sold electricity to Swedbank with a PPA agreement. We didn’t get any subsidies. The project opened many eyes.”

After that, development took off at a tremendous pace in both Sweden and Finland. Now Alight has about 50 megawatts of solar power in operation in Sweden, and triple that amount is already under construction. Growth is expected to continue at a fast pace.

in Finland According to the statistics of the Energy Agency, about a thousand megawatts of solar power is currently up and running, but almost 95 percent of that is small power plants built on the roofs of houses, farms and shops.

However, the construction of the so-called industrial solar power is starting fast. In the project list maintained by Motiva, there are projects in various stages of development of more than 15,000 megawatts, of which approximately 11,000 megawatts are in the approval stage.

“It’s only good that competitors have entered the industry. It has improved the understanding of solar energy also among electricity buyers,” says Överholm.

At the beginning of July, there were 403 megawatt power plants under construction in Finland. Alight has a total of about 300 megawatts of announced projects in Finland, but there are still considerably more planned. The furthest is the 100 megawatt project coming to Eurajoki.

The construction decision has not yet been made. First, you have to finish, among other things, a long-term electricity sales agreement, or PPA, with electricity buyers.

“But it is clear that this project will come true.”

to PPAs the fate of many projects crystallizes. In practice, it is impossible to finance both a wind and a solar project without long-term electricity sales contracts, with which the builder of the power plant protects the price he receives from the electricity.

The contract is typically concluded for 10–15 years, and the buyer undertakes to pay a certain fixed electricity price for the power plant’s production. In that time, the park has more or less paid back its construction costs.

Electricity buyers are typically companies that strive to reduce the climate emissions of their operations. Data centers are a significant customer base.

According to Överholm, it is not particularly difficult to conclude contracts, even though electricity has been very cheap in Finland in the summer.

Solar power plants the equation goes roughly so that the construction of a megawatt costs about half a million euros and takes about a hectare of land. It produces approximately 1,000 megawatt hours of electricity per year.

The lifespan of the panels is up to 40–50 years. Other equipment such as inverters need to be replaced more often.

In the beginning, a lot of capital, i.e. money, is needed. It is offered in many capital funds investing in the green transition. Banks have also started lending solar power.

The solar industry has become reliable and stable from the financiers’ point of view. Therefore, impossible returns on capital are not required. 51 percent of Alight is owned by CVC, a private equity investor listed on the Amsterdam Stock Exchange.

“Although half of the company’s profits go to CVC’s fund, there are probably also pension companies from Finland as investors. The capital is well networked internationally,” says Överholm.

He is not worried about the huge number of solar projects. The vast majority of them remain unfulfilled.

“It is quite easy to submit a permit application. Only after that, the biggest work begins to obtain financing, network connection and electricity sales contracts. It requires expertise.”