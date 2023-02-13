Energy | The start-up of the Olkiluoto 3 power plant is postponed again

The nuclear power plant’s regular electricity production is scheduled to start on March 29, and trial operation on February 25.

Olkiluoton the start-up of the nuclear power plant’s triple reactor is postponed by four days to the end of March.

Voimala’s owner, Teollisuuden Voima, says on its website that the power plant’s regular electricity production is now scheduled to start on March 29. Still on Saturday, the company evaluatethat production would start on March 24.

TVO says that the inspections of the turbine plant by the plant supplier Areva-Siemens consortium are complete.

The company said on Saturday that the reason for the delay was that a valve failure was detected during the start-up of the plant unit, which will be repaired in a cold shut-down state even before the start of trial operation.

TVO says that it will continue the trial operation of electricity production on February 25. The previous estimate of the date was February 20.

Olkiluoto third is rapidly running behind schedule when it starts up, as it was originally supposed to start producing electricity almost 14 years ago in May 2009.

The recent problems started in the autumn of last year, when cracks were found in the impellers of the feed water pumps located in the turbine plant of the power plant.

In order to avoid breaking down again, more durable impellers were designed for the Olkiluoto triple.