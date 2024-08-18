Energy | The sheep enjoy themselves in the pasture in the middle of the solar panels, and that tells about the new trend of renewable energy

Even in Finland, sheep already enjoy themselves in the same pasture with solar panels. There are several agrisolar power projects in Europe.

Read the summary The summary is made by artificial intelligence and checked by a human. Solar power plants have been erected on pastures and potato fields. Sheep use solar panels as roofs and protect them by eating harmful grass. Solar parks reduce greenhouse gas emissions and increase biodiversity.

Sfrom a field, you can produce electricity for equipment, food for people and food for livestock. This is what researchers and experimenters have come to, who have set up solar power plants on pastures and potato fields.

So to speak agrisolar power is widely tested in the world and also in Finland.

“In June, the ram lambs moved to the solar panel park next to Salo high school. Everything has gone great. The sheep have left the panels alone, and the visible wires have not interested them either, even though we thought about it at the beginning,” says the lamp owner Katja Suominen I hope from the sheep farm in Salo.

Solar panels and sheep in the same pasture at the Toivola sheep farm in Salo. The panels are from the energy company Solar Finland.

Asolar energy is a young field of research. They presented the idea In the 1980s, German physicists Adolf Goetzberger and Armin Zastrow. The first prototype was built by a Japanese engineer and biologist Akira Nagashima in 2004. The research began to expand in the 2010s.

In China, since the beginning of the last decade, a large number of agri-solar power trial projects have been implemented by a research organization

of the World Resource Institute

(WRI) according to In Inner Mongolia, cattle have grazed in the middle of solar panels. In Hainan, panels have been installed above a vegetable farm.

There are as many as a couple of hundred projects in the field in Europe, said the non-governmental organization Solar Power Europe in spring. The Italian government supports billion project to increase agrosolar power plants, and it is also supported by the European Commission.

There used to be a red cottage and potato land. The place can therefore be a red cottage, potato land and a solar power plant.

In Salo sheep farming and solar electricity have already shown their compatibility, but plant cultivation with panels in the same field still needs to be researched.

Sheep farming and solar power support each other in many ways. The most important advantage is the opportunity to produce electricity in addition to food in the same field. The combination also offers an additional benefit, as the animals get protection from the weather.

“The sheep use the panels as roofs in the heat and rain,” says Suominen.

The sheep, on the other hand, protect the solar panels by eating the harmful shading grass.

“Otherwise, the grass would have to be cut. In Central Europe, sheep are already commonly used for maintenance tasks at solar power plants,” says Suominen.

His farm already produces a landscape maintenance service with the help of sheep, to which green management of solar parks would be a natural addition.

“ In the solar park, the sheep were more active, meaning they spent more time eating grass than in the open field.

Besides, the grass thrives in the agriaurinko park. Researchers at Oregon State University in the United States found that in the area shaded by the solar panel the amount of grass decreased, but the quality improved. The thermal stress of the plants decreased. Therefore, the nitrogen content of the grass increased.

The improvement in grass quality more than compensates for the decrease in quantity. The sheep grew faster.

Ba group of researchers from Holland and the United States has followed the daily life of sheep in a Californian solar park. In the study, 80 ewes received an activity meter around their necks.

The meter detected head movements up and down while the sheep was eating grass. Half of the crowd grazed on the land of a traditional cattle farm, the other half in the solar park, where the panels covered 60 percent of the area.

In the solar park, the sheep were more diligent that is, they spent more time eating grass than in the open field. Instead, they spent less time standing idle. The researchers consider the standing wobble to be a sign of the animal’s sickness.

Greenhouse emissions are reduced when part of the industrial feed is replaced with grass from solar parks.

Ya group of American and Canadian researchers has found that a sheep using solar parks produces one hundred kilograms less greenhouse gases per year than its fellow species in normal production.

The researchers calculated that in the United States connecting solar farms to all sheep meat production would reduce emissions as much as pulling a hundred thousand combustion engine cars off the roads.

Renew benefits also appear. When sheep graze, they increase biodiversity. Salo’s experiment was initiated by a high school biology and geography lecturer Lassi Suominen.

“We have fenced off an experimental area about the size of an acre inside the pasture, where the sheep cannot enter. This way we can compare the development of plant species in a grazed and non-grazed area,” says Suominen.

Herbivores expand the range of species by clearing space for small-sized species as well.

“Animals reduce the competition for light between plants by disciplining the strongest growing, large-sized grass species”, Suominen explains the secret of the phenomenon.

“ The yield under the panels was about 80 percent of the result in the open ground. The amount of solar energy, on the other hand, made up for the loss.

Ait is possible to connect the production of solar energy to all crop cultivation and animal husbandry, but the technology is often more complicated than on sheep farms.

Stateside The University of Minnesota has experimented with a solar parkwhere cows graze instead of sheep. The panels had to be installed high up on sturdy posts. Large animals would break regular panels by rubbing themselves against human structures.

Plant cultivation has its own special features alongside solar panels. Machines must reach under or between the solar panels. The economic result depends a lot on the cultivated plant and the local microclimate.

In Heggelbach, Germany, solar panels have been tested over wheat, potato, celery and clover fields.

in Finland University of Helsinki and Turku University of Applied Sciences started at the beginning of January to investigate the combination of arable farming and solar energy in the northern climate on behalf of the energy company Energiquell oy.

“Solar energy production can be connected to all crop cultivation, but for experiments it is good to choose plants whose yield remains approximately the same in different years. Then we can better find out the effect of the solar power plant on the plants,” says the assistant professor Antti Lajunen from the Faculty of Agriculture and Forestry of the University of Helsinki.

The survey showed that the best test crops are silage, spring wheat and rapeseed. In general, the preliminary study supports the idea that solar electric systems are well suited to Finnish farming conditions.

In the best in this case, a double win is achieved: at the same time more electricity and more yield. Together with the United States In an experiment conducted in Oregon the potato yield increased by 20 percent in the shade of the solar panels compared to the open field.

Experiments with different crops have intensified since the last decade. It has usually been necessary to find the best compromise between plant yield and energy production. In an area shaded by solar panels, the yield may decrease.

In Heggelbach, Germany, near Lake Constance, eight organizations the consortium experimented with solar panels above fields of wheat, potatoes, celery and clover.

The yield under the panels was about 80 percent of the result in the open ground. The amount of solar energy, on the other hand, more than made up for the loss.

Agroforestry researcher Christian Dubraz from the French University of Montpellier has done a summary of several studies. When solar panels cover a quarter of the area, crop loss can be limited to 20 percent. Then joint production becomes profitable.

Apple trees produce fruit under solar panels in Kressbronn, Germany. The panels protect against rain and hail and strong heat. The picture is from the website of the German Ministry of Science, which presents the experiment.

A Dutch research team has done summary of the effect of solar panels on berry farms in several European, Asian and American countries. Partial shading with panels increased the yield of blackberry and bush blueberry, but not strawberry.