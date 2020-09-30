Energy The shares of energy sources changed strongly in Finland from the beginning of the year: wind and hydropower increased, coal and peat decreased

Most energy was consumed from wood fuels, oil and nuclear power.

Wind- and hydropower’s shares of Finland’s energy consumption grew strongly in the first half of the year. According to Statistics Finland, consumption of both increased by 24 per cent year-on-year.

Growth in renewable electricity production was accelerated from the beginning of the year by weather conditions in particular.

Total consumption of oil fell by 13 per cent, coal by 26 per cent, natural gas by 13 per cent, wood fuels by 14 per cent and peat by 22 per cent. Nuclear power consumption remained unchanged

Net imports of electricity also fell sharply because hydropower and wind power production grew so sharply. More than half of the imports came from Russia.

Coronavirus the effect was reflected in the consumption of oil and especially transport fuels in the second quarter. Consumption of motor gasoline decreased by 35 percent and consumption of diesel by 25 percent from the second quarter of the previous year. Consumption of jet fuel used in international air traffic decreased by 90 percent from the second quarter of last year.

According to Statistics Finland, the accelerating decline in coal consumption has been influenced by the ban on the use of coal for energy, which will enter into force in 2029.

Renewables despite the growth of energy sources, their share of energy consumption was still small, 5% for hydropower and 2% for wind power.

By far the most energy was used from wood fuels (27 per cent), oil (21 per cent) and nuclear power (20 per cent).

In the graphic below, petroleum products include the bio-share of transport fuels. “Other” includes industrial reaction heat, recycled fuels, heat pumps, hydrogen, biogas, other bioenergy and solar energy.

The use of wood fuels is based on by-products of the forest industry. The most significant wood fuel is black liquor from pulp production. Almost the same amount of energy is produced with solid wood fuels, such as bark, sawdust and wood chips.

European in the Union renewable energies overtook combined, fossil fuels as the largest source of electricity generation in the first half of the year.

According to the Ember think tank, 40% of the energy in the EU’s 27 member states was produced in January-June from wind, solar, hydropower and bioenergy. Fossil fuels accounted for 34 percent of energy production.

Wind and solar power alone already generate more electricity in the EU than coal.