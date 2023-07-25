Energy | The share of nuclear power rose to an all-time high, the price of electricity is expected to decrease by next winter

According to energy industry statistics, 55 percent of Finland’s electricity was produced by nuclear power in June.

Nuclear power the share of Finland’s electricity production was 55 percent in June, Energiateollisuus ry monthly statistics tells.

The share is the highest ever.

In June a new production record for nuclear power was also set, 2,956 gigawatt hours per month.

The regular electricity production of the Olkiluoto 3 plant unit started on April 16. Since then, Finland has been a net exporter of electricity. In previous years, Finland has needed imported electricity.

A year For the first half of 2023, Finland was already 98% self-sufficient in electricity production.

Energiateollisuus ry estimates that electricity self-sufficiency will lower the price of electricity in the future.

Expectations are already reflected in electricity futures prices.

CEO of the energy industry Jukka Leskelä says that electricity derivatives for the Nordic countries trade next winter’s electricity at a price of seven cents per kilowatt hour.

“The price is in a completely different category than last winter. It is now at the same level as before the energy crisis.”

“The market thinks the price crisis is over in the Nordic countries and Finland.”

A widow reminds that the prices of derivatives reflect the average price expectation. “There will continue to be severe fluctuations.”

Previously, Finland had to buy so much electricity from Sweden that the transmission capacity was filled. At that time, the price of electricity in Finland rose high.

Now our own production has increased so much that the price of electricity in Finland is often already below the price level in Sweden, Leskelä says.

A widow according to those who can regulate their consumption when the price of electricity is at its highest, it is worth considering exchange electricity.

“But even fixed-price offers are now reasonable if you’re looking for security.”

Russia’s war of aggression against Ukraine is still a big risk in Europe, especially because Russia has shown its recklessness in the use of different means, Leskelä reminds.

“The risk of escalation is still high.”

Also wind power increases electricity self-sufficiency in Finland.

According to the energy industry, almost three billion euros were invested in wind power during 2022.

The amount corresponds to one third of all industrial investments in Finland.

The share of wind power in electricity consumption has risen to 19.4 percent in January–June from 13.4 percent in the comparison period a year ago.

Finland’s wind power capacity has already exceeded the 6,000 megawatt mark.

During the rest of the year, more than a thousand megawatts more new capacity is coming into production, according to the Energy Industry.

In June, 126 gigawatt hours of solar power were produced, compared to 75 gigawatt hours a year earlier.

The number is still small, but the growth rate is fast.

Power consumption is at a lower level than before.

In June, consumption was 9.1 percent lower than a year earlier. Since the beginning of the year, consumption has decreased by 6.3 percent.

In industrial electricity use, the consumption is reduced by the weak economy of the forest industry and the decrease in demand.

In industry, during the beginning of the year, consumption fell by four percent, in June by ten percent.

Regarding June, however, the decrease in other consumption compared to the corresponding time of the previous year is minor, Energy Industry estimates.

Finland electricity production is starting to be practically emission-free.

The proportion of emission-free production in June was 97 percent. In June of the previous year, the corresponding figure was 94 percent.

Correction 25.7. 5:15 p.m.: The text first erroneously stated that Finland’s energy production is starting to be almost emission-free. However, it is about electricity production.