Power. Because it would be easy to put a ceiling on prices and it is not done. How the “state of alert” is declared. Here is the content of the compromise between states that favors Norway, the Netherlands and speculators

It is to cry if the EU thinks that this will counter Putin and energy speculation. On the evening of Monday 25 July, the European Commission hastened to let out rumors about the agreement between the 27 member countries: the energy plan wanted by Ursula von der Leyen it would have been approved today, Tuesday 26. But what does the plan contain and what will be the effects on European and Italian citizens?

The key to the program is to reduce consumption by 15% on a voluntary basis over the next 8 months, between August and March. But the term “voluntary base” was introduced later, after the revolt of most of the EU countries. The Commission had initially stated that if the consumption of individual countries had not decreased rapidly enough, it would have made the reduction mandatory, even with important sanctions. By the end of September, the Brussels authorities wanted to see a national savings plan from every government.

Rationing in countries, on the other hand, becomes mandatory in the event of an EU “state of alert”. Another term to define the phantom “emergency”, the technicality with which most of the political bodies now govern in the West. A flurry of derogations and the limitation of the possibility for the Commission to have the so-called “full powers” in indicating the “state of alert” was the mediation between states. In fact, to declare a “state of alert”, according to the draft compromise, the request of at least 5 governments of member countries and a qualified majority vote in the Council would be needed.

Energy, von der Leyen plan: the countries that have fought the plan the hardest and will have waivers

Spain, which is not dependent on Russian gas, strongly criticized the planor: why should they save on their industrial production if they take gas from the old fields of Algeria? Nor can they help EU member states in trouble because there are no pipeline connections between Spain and other countries or a plan to transport it. An understandable and reasonable speech. They are also in the same condition Portugal, Ireland, Cyprus and Malta. The Baltic states, on the other hand, are totally connected with Russia and would have devastating effects in the event of a Putin stop. Their electricity grid is also not connected to that of the EU.

What was the Commission’s solution to these objections? That these countries will have an exemption from the plan. A big problem. Such a choice will create a further disparity in economic conditions for companies because while in the countries that have a derogation they will continue to produce at full capacity in the others, including Italy, there will be a reduction in consumable and available energy.

However, von der Leyen’s idea is to increase storage.

The Union must be prepared for this process, the Commission explained, in view of the market distortions that are likely if Member States react in an uncoordinated way to a disruption in supply from Russia. But why coordinate them in this way? With exceptions and unequal treatment?

Energy: because it is possible to put a ceiling on the price

Why not set a ceiling on the price of energy?

Greece wanted to put the subject back on the agenda for discussion in the Union. Norway and Holland are primarily against it (on the roof) also because they are the main gas producers in Europe.

But without an intervention on the price ceiling it is not possible to have effects on the cost of energy and there will be devastating repercussions for businesses and families.

The idea of ​​putting a cap on the cost of gas is possible because supply companies are buying energy on the basis of multi-year contracts, stipulated before the increases and even more so before the outbreak of the conflict. But speculation causes gas to be sold at exorbitant prices, set in financial markets such as that of Amsterdam. So powerful Holland is once again involved.

The difference between the purchase price and the sale price guarantees an extra profit to supplier companies with a speculation that brings large profits to companies that sell and process gas and large losses for those who buy it.

As usual, solidarity between European citizens does not seem to be the primary aim of the States and of the Union which they instead pursue the particular interests of the strongest.

