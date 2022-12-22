Energy | The reason for the failure of the electricity connection between Finland and Sweden is unclear: “Sabotage is not suspected”

On Wednesday, a disturbance was detected in the important border line connection. Repairing the fault will continue on Thursday on the Swedish side.

Finland and the repair of the fault of the important border cable connection between Sweden will continue on Thursday. According to the current assessment of the Finnish grid company Fingrid, the fault should not have an impact on the threat of electricity shortages.

On Wednesday, the border line connection between Petäjäkoski in Finland and Lets in Sweden broke down around noon. The fault is located on the Swedish side, so the Swedes, i.e. the Swedish grid company Svenska Kraftnät, are mainly responsible for fixing it.

Fingrid’s control room manager Maarit Uusitalo says that Fingrid has offered help from Finland to fix the fault, which continues now in the morning. So far, there is no estimate of the repair completion schedule.

“The usual practice is that both [maat] take care of their own side”, says Uusitalo.

Read more: A disturbance was detected in the electricity connection between Finland and Sweden

According to Uusitalo, the fault is located closer to the Lets terminus than the Finnish border. In total, there are hundreds of kilometers of border wire at that location.

The cause of the fault has not yet been determined.

“No sabotage has been suspected,” says Uusitalo.

Petäjäkoski and the border line connection between Lets is one of the two alternating electricity connections of northern Sweden to Finland. The high-voltage, 400 kilovolt border line in question runs on poles above the ground.

According to Uusitalo, similar faults in boundary lines are rare. Some years we get by without major faults like this one.

The last time there was a disruption in electricity transmission connections from Finland to other countries was a month ago, when the transmission connection between Estonia and Finland went offline. The previous time the disturbance happened in August, when a fault appeared in the submarine cable between Finland and Sweden.

The electricity shortage caused by the fault has been fixed by increasing production in Finland and by buying electricity from Estonia.