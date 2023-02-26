Energy | The prime minister promised that Norway would supply Europe with as much gas as possible, but in the end of the year production decreased

Norway’s pipeline gas deliveries decreased by 9 percent at the end of the year.

Norwegian state energy company Equinor reduced natural gas production at the end of the year, even though the country’s prime minister Jonas Gahr Støre has assured the country that it will supply Europe with as much natural gas as it possibly can. A Norwegian tells about it financial media E24.

The energy crisis has brought Norway record energy export revenues, and it has become the EU’s most important gas supplier after Russia cut off its supplies. The country’s soaring export earnings have caused outrage in EU countries, where industry and households are struggling with soaring energy bills.

Støre has rejected accusations of profiting under the guise of war.

“Norway has done everything to ease the situation in Europe, and Norwegian companies have clearly increased gas production. Since the start of the war, gas deliveries from Norway to Europe have increased by 8 percent,” said Støre Norwegian government website including the chairman of the EU Commission when he spoke in September Ursula von der Leyen with.

In October, Støre met EU leaders in Prague and said Norway had done everything possible to increase gas production. According to him, production was at the maximum level at that time.

“High and volatile [heilahtelevat] prices are not in Norway’s interests,” Støre said Norwegian government website by.

Equinor however, piped gas deliveries decreased by 9 percent in October–December from a year ago, reports E24. The company’s natural gas deliveries as a whole decreased by 3 percent, which is due to the fact that the liquefied natural gas (lng) export terminal, which had been closed for a year and a half due to a fire, was put into operation again in the fall. The increased lng export therefore compensated for the contraction of pipeline gas export.

The reason behind the decrease in production is the drop in the market price of natural gas in the last quarter of the year due to exceptionally warm weather and increased LNG imports. Equinor’s spokesperson tells E24 that the supply of natural gas in Europe is now in good shape.

“Certain gas fields have the flexibility to reduce production when supply is high so we can increase sales when demand is greater.”

Despite the decrease, the price of gas in Europe was still several times higher than the normal level of recent years.

In autumn in connection with the results announcement, Equinor’s CFO Torgrim Reitan said the company focuses on value creation, not production volume.

Equinor made an all-time record last year. The profit was about 70 billion euros, more than twice as much as the previous year.

The Norwegian state owns two-thirds of Equinor’s shares.