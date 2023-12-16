Energy | The price of stock electricity will drop to freezing next night

The price of exchange electricity is going down to zero at eleven o'clock on Saturday evening.

Exchange electricity the low price continues tomorrow as well. Nord Pool price information according to the price of electricity will drop to minus the night before Sunday.

The average price for the whole Sunday is about half a cent per kilowatt hour, when VAT is taken into account. Even today, exchange electricity is significantly cheaper than in previous days. For example, at noon, the taxable price of stock exchange electricity was only about 1.7 cents per kilowatt hour. Around eleven in the evening, the price is dropping to zero.

Just yesterday, the highest price was 24.8 cents per kilowatt-hour and the lowest was just under 10 cents.