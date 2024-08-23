Friday, August 23, 2024
Energy | The price of stock electricity is zero or minus all day on Saturday

August 23, 2024
August 23, 2024
Electricity is at its cheapest during the day between one and two o’clock.

Exchange electricity the price is very low on Saturday. E-exchange using data from Nord Pool as its source Pörssishähkää.fi website tells you that the exchange price of electricity is either zero or minus all day.

At its most expensive, i.e. at zero, the price is for three hours from seven in the evening to ten in the evening.

At its most expensive, i.e. at zero, the price is for three hours from seven in the evening to ten in the evening.

Exchange electricity the average price with VAT on Saturday is −0.53 cents per kilowatt hour.

In an exchange electricity contract, the consumer pays for electricity in addition to the price of the exchange electricity, the electricity company’s margin and the electricity transfer fee.

