Energy | The price of stock electricity is temporarily at a record high on Monday

Based on the price history of the electricity exchange Nord Pool, the price of electricity on the exchange will hit record highs on Monday morning.

Exchange electricity seems to be sawing from floor to ceiling on Monday.

According to the electricity exchange Nord Pool, the spot price of electricity on the exchange will briefly jump to 861.14 euros per megawatt hour, or 86 cents per kilowatt hour, between eight and nine o’clock on Monday. After that, the price starts to fall, but remains significantly higher than the average of the last few days.

Based on Nord Pool’s price history, exchange electricity has never once cost 86 cents per kilowatt hour during the summer. At its highest, the price has been 55 cents per kilowatt hour.

According to Nord Pool, exchange electricity would cost an average of about 48 cents per kilowatt hour on Monday. The cheapest electricity is between one and two in the morning, when it costs eight cents per kilowatt hour.

Exchange electricity the price has fluctuated wildly during the past week. For example last Wednesday electricity was almost free. Electricity was at its most expensive on Monday, when its average price was around 28 cents per kilowatt hour.

There was a similar fluctuation in the electricity market the previous week as well. At that time, the average price of electricity on the stock market dropped for one day to 0.7 cents per kilowatt hour. It was a kind of record, because the average price of electricity on the stock market had never fallen as low since Russia invaded Ukraine on February 24.

Big in the picture, the price of electricity on the stock exchange has more than doubled in a year. For example, in July, according to Nord Pool, the price of electricity on the exchange in Finland was 18.4 cents per kilowatt hour on average, while a year ago the price was 7.9 cents on average.

The price of electricity has been rising for a long time, and it is predicted to rise even more towards winter.

This is what can be concluded from the future prices of electricity and the offer prices of new electricity contracts that reflect them. According to the Energy Agency’s statistics starting in 2006, the average price of fixed-term two-year contract offers has never before been as high as it is now.