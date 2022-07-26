Tuesday, July 26, 2022
Energy | The price of gasoline continues to fall, cautiously approaching the price of two euros per liter

by admin_l6ma5gus
July 26, 2022
in World Europe
Prices were at their highest a few weeks ago, with the average price of 95E10 gasoline being 2.57 euros.

Gasoline and the weekly prices of diesel continued to fall, according to the data published by Statistics Finland on Tuesday.

Last week, the price of 95E10 gasoline per liter was 2.29 euros on average in Finland, and the price of diesel was 2.24 euros. Last week, the corresponding prices were 2.35 euros and 2.29 euros per liter.

Prices were at their highest a few weeks ago, with the average price of 95E10 gasoline being 2.57 euros. The peak price of diesel was 2.53 euros per liter.

Increased fuel prices have played a large role in the general increase in consumer prices. Russia’s attack on Ukraine has increased the price of crude oil.

