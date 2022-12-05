Energy, the price of gas runs in Amsterdam

Start of the session with a strong rise for gas prices in Amsterdam. TTF futures jumped by 9.2% to 148 euros per megawatt hour on the back of weather forecasts which expect at least two weeks of temperatures below the seasonal average in north-western Europe and in Great Britain, according to forecasts by Maxar Technologies. The arrival of cold weather is eating away at reserves built up during an unusually mild November, worrying traders about Europe’s ability to cope with the shortage of Russian gas.

Borsa, Milan opens slightly down (-0.06%)

Start of session and week down this morning at Business Square after the first exchanges. The Ftse Mib index, at the first survey, marks a -0.25% to 24,559 points, while the Ftse All Share drops 0.23% to 26,620 points. The Ftse Star was also down, leaving 0.32% on the ground at 47,871 points. Meanwhile it is spreads between Btp and German Bund it opens at 188 points, with the 10-year yield at 3.75%. Among raw materials, oil was stable with Brent at about 85.7 dollars a barrel after the embargo on Russian crude, while natural gas returned to running at 144.5 euro Mwh.

The others too financial squares European markets open with a minus sign, despite the good performance of Asian stock exchanges, thanks to the slowdown in measures related to Covid in China. Among the Asian stock exchanges, Tokyo closed slightly higher, with the Nikkei registering a +0.15%, while Hong Kong gained 4.5 points. Among the other Stock Exchanges, Paris opens at -0.33%, Frankfurt drops 0.34% while London is flat at -0.01%.

