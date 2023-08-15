Energy | The price of gas rose by 15 percent due to the threat of a strike in Australia

A strike in Australia could cause disruptions in the supply of LNG to the world market.

Natural gas the reference price in Europe rose sharply on Tuesday due to the threat of a strike in Australia.

News agency Bloomberg by In Europe, the prices of derivatives used as a reference price for natural gas rose by up to 15 percent on Tuesday.

There is a fear in the market that Australia’s protracted wage and collective bargaining may cause disruptions in the delivery of LNG to the world market.

Negotiations have been agreed between representatives of the gas workers’ union and the gas company Woodside Energy Group to resolve the dispute.

Woodside Energy Group is another of the companies operating LNG production plants under threat of strike.

These plants produce liquefied natural gas in an amount that corresponds to up to ten percent of the entire world’s liquefied natural gas exports, according to Bloomberg.

European gas companies rarely buy natural gas from Australia. However, disruptions in Australia’s gas exports increase competition for gas on the world market, as Asians must find alternative sources of gas in the event of a strike.