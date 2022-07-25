Energy | The price of exchange electricity will collapse, on Tuesday it will be almost free

In light of recent times, the reason for the exceptionally low prices is the increase in wind power production and electricity transmission restrictions in the Baltics.

Exchange electricity the average price will collapse on Tuesday to only about 0.7 cents per kilowatt hour, according to the Nord pool electricity exchange. At its lowest, the price will be less than 0.2 cents per kilowatt hour. On Monday, the average price for electricity on the stock market was about 16.2 cents per kilowatt hour.

The price of electricity usually drops at night, but such a large drop in daytime prices is exceptional in light of recent electricity prices.

Head of strategic network planning at Fingrid, which maintains Finland’s main electricity grid Mikko Heikkilä says that the drop will largely be due to the good situation in wind power production.

“Fingrid’s wind power forecast shows production of almost 2,500 megawatts tomorrow [tiistaina] during the day, and it is the highest daily average for production in July so far. In other words, this kind of windy summer day is in store”, Heikkilä says.

According to him, despite the wind, tomorrow we will not be able to reach the full capacity of wind power production, which is currently around 4,000 megawatts.

“During the end of the year, the situation will improve even more when more wind turbines will be completed. Our forecast is that by the end of the year the capacity will be around 5,000 megawatts”, Heikkilä estimates the growth in wind power production.

Wind power in addition, Tuesday’s electricity price will be affected by the restrictions in electricity transmission between Estonia and Latvia.

Energy market leader in the energy industry Pekka Salomaa says that there will be a transfer restriction of almost 900 megawatts between Estonia and Latvia on Tuesday. Usually, such restrictions are caused by, for example, maintenance work on the electricity network.

“In addition to that, there are also other intra-Baltic transmission restrictions that can affect the price of electricity,” Salomaa states.

“This pushes down the price of electricity in our country, since it is not possible to transfer electricity from Estonia as much further. Similarly, Latvians and Lithuanians have to pay a really high price for their electricity.”

According to Nord pool, the average price of stock exchange electricity in Latvia and Lithuania will be over 40 cents per kilowatt hour on Tuesday.

“Furthermore, the holiday season is still going on here, so consumption is relatively modest,” adds Salomaa.