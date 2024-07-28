Energy | The price of electricity on the exchange will drop to minus on Monday

Energy|The average hourly price of exchange electricity on Monday is 1.28 cents per kilowatt hour.

28.7. 17:04

Exchange electricity is at its lowest price in Finland on Monday. The taxed hourly price of exchange electricity is minus right from midnight onwards until six in the morning.

In addition, the hourly price of electricity on the stock market is zero euros per kilowatt hour from six in the morning to seven in the morning and from two to five in the afternoon. The average hourly price of exchange electricity on Monday is 1.28 cents per kilowatt hour.

Price information appears, among other things Pörssishähkää.fi– website, which uses data from the electricity exchange Nord Pool as its source.