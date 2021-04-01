Energy The Opec + group decided to increase production from May

Oilfields will ease production restrictions imposed in May-July due to the corona pandemic.

Oil-exporting countries The Opec + Group has decided to ease its oil production restrictions and gradually increase production from May to July, Opec says in a statement.

The Opec + group, made up of Opec countries, Russia and other oil countries, decided in a virtual meeting on Thursday that the countries will review their production levels in May, June and July. According to the bulletin, the monthly inspection should not exceed 500,000 barrels per day.

The countries also decided to continue their monthly meetings to review the market situation and decide on permitted production. This meeting pace was introduced in December last year.

The Opec + group agreed on production restrictions in April last year. With the restrictions, the group has rebalanced the oil market as oil consumption and prices plummeted due to the corona pandemic.

Iran Minister of Petroleum Bijan Zanganeh told news agency Reuters that production restrictions will be eased by 350,000 barrels per day in May and June and by 400,000 barrels per day in July. Thus, daily oil production has increased by 1.1 million barrels by the end of July.

Saudi Minister of Petroleum Abdulaziz Bin Salman for its part, said at a post-meeting press conference, according to Reuters, the country will phase out its own voluntary additional production restrictions by the end of July. Saudi Arabia has produced a million barrels less oil a day than it would have received.

The Saudi oil minister and the U.S. energy minister discussed the decision over the phone, but the Saudi minister said the United States did not influence the solution. With the previous president of the United States Donald Trump used to exercise its power over Saudi Arabia’s oil policy.

Crude oil futures prices continued to rise on Thursday after first sawing the Opec + group’s decision.