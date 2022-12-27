Energy | The number of Olkiluoto 3 will continue the trial run today, the new estimated time is 11 p.m

The Olkiluoto 3 nuclear reactor, delayed by more than 13 years, should operate at full capacity on Wednesday.

Difficulties The test operation of Olkiluoto’s third nuclear power plant reactor, which has been struggling for years, is scheduled to continue on Tuesday evening, Teollisuuden vima (TVO) said on its website.

According to the power plant’s production plan, the reactor was supposed to produce an average of 343 megawatts of electricity starting at 7 p.m. At 20:15 on Tuesday, according to TVO’s website, production had not yet started.

TVO’s production manager Johanna Aho tells HS that there is no special reason for Tuesday’s delay, but the forecast has simply lived through the day.

Around 9:30, the latest estimate was that the trial run will start on Tuesday at 11 pm, Aho said.

Startup after that, the plan is to gradually increase the power of the power plant upwards. The power plant is scheduled to reach its full capacity of 1,600 megawatts on Wednesday at 11 o’clock.

The triple reactor in Olkiluoto was supposed to start operating already in May 2009. For a long time it seemed that the power plant would actually start its regular electricity production this year, but since then the reactor has encountered new problems.

The reactor has been on production hiatus since October 13. The trial operation was interrupted at the time when damage was found to the impellers of the feed water pumps of the power plant’s turbine plant.

Before this, the reactor already had time to reach its full 1,600 megawatt output for the first time on September 30.

TVO, which owns the nuclear power plant, said last week that Olkiluoto 3’s regular electricity production will start on March 8. Earlier, TVO estimated that commercial production would start on February 6.

According to TVO, approximately 1.3 terawatt hours of electricity will be produced during the trial run. Before starting commercial electricity production, about ten more significant tests must be done at the plant.

Olkiluoto 3 is a truly central power plant in terms of Finnish electricity production. When completed, it will be the largest nuclear power plant in the Nordic countries. The power plant is also really large worldwide, because only China’s Taishan 1 and Taishan 2 power plants are larger than it with their 1,660 megawatts.

Every single hour since August, Finland has consumed an average of 1,063 megawatts more electricity than it has produced. According to Fingrid’s database, Finland’s electricity consumption has averaged around 8,800 megawatts per hour since the beginning of August. At the same time, production has been around 7,745 megawatts.

The amount of production is important in two ways. Firstly, it prevents the risk of electricity shortages and secondly, it lowers the price of market-priced electricity. For example, on Monday morning at 8 o’clock, when electricity production clearly exceeded consumption, electricity at the stock exchange price including VAT cost about 2.6 cents.

For example, at 11 o’clock on Tuesday, Finland’s electricity consumption was about 1,200 megawatts higher than its own production. The largest difference was on Friday, November 25 at 12 o’clock. During the hour in question, Finland’s electricity consumption was more than 2,800 megawatts higher than production.

During the autumn, of course, more electricity has been produced in Finland than consumed on several occasions. For example, from the morning of Saturday, October 8, Finland’s electricity production exceeded consumption by more than 1,700 megawatts.

Finland along with Olkiluoto 3 and other nuclear power, the amount of wind power production also affects electricity production. After the beginning of August, the hourly average of wind power production in Finland is 1330 megawatts. Wind power production was at its peak on Monday morning at 8 o’clock, when the average power of wind power production was 4,238 megawatts.

During the hour in question, Finland clearly produced more electricity than it consumed.