Energy | The minister held billion-dollar negotiations in a cold sauna in the middle of the night – Tytti Tuppurainen now tells how difficult the Uniper knot was opened

HS tells how the difficult negotiations progressed, whose contribution was the future of Uniper and Fortum and taxpayers’ money in the billion-dollar deal. And what was the role of minister Tytti Tuppurainen.

Europe- and the Minister of Ownership Titti Tuppurainen (sd) is still on summer vacation, but that’s where he’s still sitting: in his office in the State Council Palace.

There has been little time for vacation, as Tuppurainen has been closely in the background pushing for the rescue package of Uniper, the German subsidiary of the energy company Fortum.

However, Tuppurainen downplays his own role.