Energy | The meter reveals the home’s unnecessary electricity consumption – An electrical engineer tells how he himself managed to tune the consumption to a lower level

HS’s reporter tested the energy consumption meter at home and found out in which situations it can be useful. An electrical engineer tells how he himself has succeeded in reducing electricity consumption.

For subscribers

The supplier tried a remote-controlled electricity consumption meter, which required a bit of learning to set up.

Katarina Malmberg HS

3:00 am

Will you take? my fridge-freezer or washing machine more electricity than normal? Do the chargers have to be unplugged from the wall when not in use?

I decide to make it clear. You can accurately find out your own electricity use and appliance consumption, as well as the corresponding euro amount, with an energy consumption meter.