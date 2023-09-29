Energy | The maximum capacity of Finland’s wind power production exceeded the milestone

Wind power production is often nowhere near the maximum possible capacity.

in Finland the total potential capacity of wind turbines in production has risen above the 6,000 megawatt mark.

From the production forecast compiled by the grid company Fingrid, it appears that the total capacity increased to 6,012 megawatts on Friday, while on Thursday it fell short of what Fingrid’s website by less than 6,000 megawatts.

Fingrid compiles its estimate of the possible total capacity approximately once a week, depending on when the wind power companies get wind turbines into production and connect them to the grid. Fingrid’s statistics therefore differ slightly from the statistics of the companies’ interest association Tuulivoimayhdisti.

Fingrid’s expert Aino Summanen says that the total capacity calculated by Fingrid is theoretical.

“If all wind farms in Finland were at full capacity, the production could be at most this level,” says Summanen.

Often wind power production is nowhere near maximum capacity. For example, on Friday evening, wind power production was around 2,500 megawatts, and during September the production has been at a maximum of around 4,500 megawatts.

On Friday evening, the total consumption of electricity in Finland was about 8,500 megawatts and production about 9,500 megawatts. Finland’s electricity export was therefore around a thousand megawatts.

According to the estimate drawn up by Fingrid in September, electricity production on a very cold and calm winter day this year can be at best approximately 12,800 megawatts.

Consumption can rise to around 14,300 megawatts on a frosty day like this. The average peak consumption has been 13,900 megawatts in the years 2008–2023.