Energy | The joy of “almost free” electricity was short-lived: On Wednesday, the price of electricity will rise almost to its previous heights

Exchange-priced electricity costs an average of 8.3 cents per kilowatt hour on Wednesday. On Tuesday, the average price was only about 0.7 cents per kilowatt hour.

Joy The “almost free” exchange electricity is about to last a day, because on Wednesday the market-priced exchange electricity will return to almost its former prices.

According to the Nord pool electricity exchange, electricity at the exchange price costs an average of 8.3 cents per kilowatt hour on Wednesday. On Tuesday, the average price was only about 0.7 cents per kilowatt hour. The average price has not been this low since Russia invaded Ukraine on February 24th.

Cheap lessons are also available on Wednesdays. According to Nord pool, between three and four in the morning, electricity on the exchange costs only one cent per kilowatt hour at its lowest. From ten in the morning onward, the price of electricity will become more expensive again. At its peak in the evening, electricity already costs more than 19 cents per kilowatt hour.

Tuesday electricity was exceptionally cheap compared to the prices of 2022. The almost free price was mainly due to the exceptionally good wind power production. The full capacity of Finnish wind power production is currently around 4,000 megawatts.

“During the end of the year, the situation will improve even more when more wind turbines will be completed. Our forecast is that by the end of the year, the capacity will be around 5,000 megawatts,” said the head of strategic network planning at Fingrid, which maintains Finland’s main electricity grid. Mikko Heikkilä for HS on Monday.

Even on Wednesday, electricity is quite cheap compared to this summer’s prices. For example, in July, the average price of electricity on the exchange has been lower than the price of Wednesday on only three days.