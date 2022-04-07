Energy The IEA will release 120 million barrels of oil to the market

The International Energy Agency is releasing oil to the market for the second time since the outbreak of the war in Ukraine.

7.4. 21:12

International the International Energy Agency (IEA) will release 120 million barrels of oil to the market in six months.

Barrel is a unit of measurement for the oil trade. Its volume is 159 liters.

On Thursday, the IEA confirmed the joint action of the member states of the organization. The release of oil resources is the second since Russia invaded Ukraine.

According to the news agency Reuters.

United States will participate by releasing 60 million barrels from its stock, while Japan will release 15 million barrels. Other notable participants include South Korea, Germany, France, Italy and the United Kingdom.

Russia’s invasion of Ukraine has pushed up oil prices, which have already risen. Although Russian oil is not yet subject to sanctions, at least, many countries have begun to avoid importing it and look for oil elsewhere.

Several oil producing countries have agreed on production after the outbreak of the war in Ukraine.