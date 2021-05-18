Energy The growth company Ilmatar raised a huge EUR 200 million pot from investors, next it intends to double Finnish wind power production

This is one of the largest financing rounds in Finland in recent years.

Energy company Ilmatar has raised a financing round of EUR 200 million from international investors. This is an exceptionally large investment in a Finnish growth company.

The largest investments in Finland in recent years have been collected by the courier service Wolt, which raised EUR 440 million from investors at the beginning of the year, and the telephone manufacturer HMD Global, which raised EUR 195 million last year.

The lead investor in the most recent round of financing is French private equity investor Omnes, which made its first investment in Ilmattare three years ago.

Investment with the help of Ilmatar sets off to seek strong growth. The company is also changing its shape.

Until now, Ilmatar has been a developer of wind power projects, having handled the design, licensing and construction of the projects but then sold the parks forward. Now the company will become an energy producer that owns the wind farms itself.

Managing director Juha Sarsama says the goal is that in 5-7 years, the company will have two gigawatts of its own wind power production. The company already has almost gigantic projects in varying degrees of preparation.

The growth plans can be compared to the fact that a total of 2.6 gigawatts of wind power has been built in Finland so far, and Exilion, the largest company, owns 14 percent of this, more than 360 megawatts.

Everything fresh capital is not used to build wind power.

“Investors are not giving us 200 million to build wind farms with it. They could do it themselves, ”says the company’s other founder and chairman of the board Kalle Pykälä.

Instead, capital can be used for potential acquisitions and the development of new technology. Ilmatar is starting to explore new types of energy projects.

These include various energy storage projects, such as batteries, electric car charging networks, or pumping systems that can harness old mines as hydropower during peak consumption periods.

Industrial-scale solar power is also of interest.

“It’s starting to be very close to market profitability,” Sarsama says.

Now the capital raised is not enough to bring Ilmatarta to its goals. Two gigawatts of wind power costs roughly two billion euros, and the debt share in the projects is about 60 percent.

So new rounds of financing are still ahead, and the company is also keeping the door open for listing.

“We strive to be at the level of listing readiness in internal and external reporting,” says Sarsama.

Wind power There is an unprecedented wave of investment in Finland. The sector, previously labeled support-dependent, has also risen to its own feet, and all new power plants are now being built on market terms.

The article says the growth surprised him too.

“Three years ago, it was not clear to anyone that the growth of Finnish unsupported wind power would be as it has been.”

Growth has taken place in a burst. After the expiry of wind power supply tariffs in 2015–2017, the sector was in a dormant phase, and in 2018 no new wind power plants were completed in Finland.

“The industry was in a very difficult situation that year,” says Pykälä.

The plug came open as technological advances reduced wind power generation costs and producers began entering into long-term power purchase agreements with large electricity users, which allowed banks to finance the construction of power plants.

Section sees no limit to the sector’s growth for a long time to come: electricity consumption is projected to increase and there are plenty of good construction sites. He refers to Sweden, where the sector has developed faster than Finland.

“If you want to know what it will look like in Finland in seven years, you should look at what it looks like in Sweden now.”

In 2019, Sweden’s wind power capacity was 8.7 gigawatts, almost four times that of Finland.

Sarsama believes that in the future, wind power will be more in demand by industrial SMEs, consumer brands and property owners, whose financiers are demanding a reduction in emissions.

In Finland conditions for wind power are favorable, Sarsama and Pykälä say. It means not only wind conditions but also the functioning of government and society.

“Wind power investors hate risks,” Pykälä describes.

And wind conditions are not good only on the coast. Founded ten years ago, Ilmatar made the decision from the outset not to compete for construction sites on the West Coast but to focus on inland projects. Even there, the wind conditions are downright amazingly good.

Pykälä takes, for example, the Piiparinmäki wind farm in Kainuu, developed by Ilmatar. It was decided to build a park of 41 power plants when the technology company Google undertook to buy the electricity it produced. Prior to that, Google had launched a Europe-wide and Middle East-wide tender for where to get the cheapest wind power. The winning project was found in the dangerous landscape of Kainuu.

“I think it’s a pretty sweet thing!” The article says.

Cheap In pursuit of zero-emission electricity, Google also built a data center in Finland.

The price of electricity in Finland is the cheapest in the EU, and as wind power production increases, some users will be able to take advantage of the exceptionally cheap prices during peak production periods. It has already been seen in Finland momentarily negative electricity prices.

The article believes that cheap zero-emission electricity will be an attraction for other companies and industries as well. As an example, he cites the steel industry, which is now feverishly developing a fossil-free process for steelmaking. Processes ingest terrible amounts of electricity.

“The driver in it is the cheapest possible renewable electricity. Finland is really strong in that. ”