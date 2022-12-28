Energy | The giant LNG ship finally arrived in Finland – there is no certainty about the customers yet

If the operational tests go well, the terminal vessel Exemplar will be ready to supply natural gas to the Finnish gas network in just a couple of days. The import of Russian LNG into the terminal is prohibited.

Finland and Baltic energy security improved significantly on Wednesday when the lng terminal vessel FSRU Exemplar moored at the berth in the deep harbor of Inko.

Four tugboats escorted the nearly 300-meter vessel into the narrow bay of Fagerviken stern first and at walking speed. If the operational tests of the next few days do not bring any unpleasant surprises, Exemplar will soon be ready to supply lng, i.e. liquefied natural gas, to the Finnish gas network and further to the Baltic via the Baltic Connector gas pipeline.

The LNG terminal vessel Exemplar arrived at Inko deep harbor on Wednesday morning. The channel to the harbor is narrow, and the ship’s arrival was delayed for a couple of days due to too strong a wind. The tugboats brought the ship to the pier with the stern ahead.

The ship’s arrival in Finland has been awaited for more than half a year. The search for the terminal vessel began in the spring, when Russia started threatening European countries with cutting off gas supplies. Although natural gas plays a more marginal role in Finland than in Central Europe, gas power plants secure the energy supply, especially with blast furnaces, and many industrial companies need natural gas as a raw material or in the production of heat.

The lease agreement for the ship was signed on May 20, the same day that the Russian state gas company Gazprom cut off gas supplies to Finland. With the arrival of the terminal vessel, significant quantities of lng can begin to be imported to Finland from, for example, the United States and Qatar.

In order to make sure that the lng really comes from somewhere other than Russia, the Finnish authorities have banned the import of Russian lng into the terminal. The order is currently being approved by the EU Commission. Russian LNG continues to arrive at the terminals in Pori and Tornio, for use by local industry.

The LNG terminal vessel Exemplar arrived in Inkoose on Wednesday, where a group of tugs escorted the giant vessel to its place on the pier.



Exemplar arrived in Finland after a long journey.

Until September, the ship was chartered in Argentina. From there, the ship traveled to a shipyard in Spain, where modifications were made to it so that it can survive even the harshest winter conditions. Among other things, heaters and snow guards were installed on the ship. After that, Exemplar went to pick up a cargo of lng from Gibraltar, which it brought with it to Inkoo.

Lng is stored in the terminal vessel at a temperature of about -160 degrees, so it remains in liquid form. The vessel is also able to vaporize the LNG itself and feed it into the Finnish gas network through the unloading arm.

Although The arrival of Exemplar is an important event in terms of security of supply, it is still unclear who will use the terminal’s services in Finland. Since the vessel’s lease was signed, natural gas consumption in Finland has more than halved. Consumption has decreased significantly in the Baltics as well.

The ship’s customer, the state gas grid company Gasgrid Finland, is prepared for the fact that it may take 1–3 years for the terminal to reach commercial profitability. Therefore, the costs of the terminal cannot at least be fully covered by fees collected from customers, as was the original idea, but part of the bill will be covered by the state. For this reason, the state decided at the beginning of December to capitalize the subsidiary responsible for Gasgrid’s terminal operations with 105 million euros.

In total, the total costs of the terminal ship for the period of the 10-year lease are approximately 460 million euros, or approximately 126,000 euros per day.

On Wednesday Gasgrid had nothing new to report about the terminal’s customer acquisition. Capacity reservations are underway.

Inkoo has prepared for the fact that the first tanker bringing LNG could bring its cargo to the terminal in mid-January, if there are buyers for the gas.

Correction 28.12. 6:50 p.m.: The headline originally said that LNG cargo would arrive in Finland at least in January. However, the arrival of the cargo is uncertain and depends on whether there are buyers for the gas.