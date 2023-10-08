Energy | The gas pipeline between Finland and Estonia was closed due to a suspected leak

According to the company, the supply of gas from the Inkoo LNG terminal has been secured for the time being.

Finland and Estonia, the Balticconnector sea gas pipeline was closed early on Sunday due to an unusual drop in pressure, Gasgrid Finland says in its announcement.

According to the release, Gasgrid Finland and the Estonian gas grid operator Elering noticed a drop in pressure shortly before 2 am. Based on the observations, a leak in the pipe was suspected.

According to Gasgrid Finland, the valves of the sea pipe were closed and the leak was stopped. The matter is currently being investigated together with Elering.

According to the company’s press release, the state of the Finnish gas system is stable, and the supply of gas from the Inkoo LNG terminal has been secured for the time being.

The news agency Reuters also reports on the matter.