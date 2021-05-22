Energy The G7 countries promise to stop funding new coal power

Japan, a signatory to the pledge, has so far funded a lot of coal-fired construction in emerging economies.

World the richest countries will stop funding the construction of new coal-fired power outside their borders. The promise is contained in a statement adopted by the rich G7 assembly on Friday.

The policy is significant in that Japan, which has so far provided significant funding for the construction of new coal-fired power in emerging economies, is also involved in the declaration.

The other signatories are the United States, Britain, Canada, France, Germany and Italy. The EU is also involved. China, the world’s largest international financier of coal-fired power plants, is not included in the statement.

In a statement the countries promise to take concrete steps to end direct state subsidies for the construction of new coal power internationally this year. After that, the countries will not support the construction of coal-fired power plants, for example as part of development aid or through export credits, according to the news agency Reuters.

Strictly speaking, the ban applies to coal-fired power, which is not combined with carbon capture and storage (CSS) technology. This technology is not yet widely used, but may become commercially available in the future.

The G7 made the line just a couple of days after the International Energy Agency (IEA) insisted on ending new fossil investments as soon as possible.

According to the IEA, investment in new coal-fired power plants and new sources of fossil fuels must be stopped immediately if the world’s countries are to adhere to the goal of achieving carbon neutrality by the middle of the century. The burning of coal in emerging economies must end by 2030 and globally by 2040, the IEA estimates.