Energy | The floating lng terminal costs Finland more than 100 million euros, now it also lacks users

The goal has been to cover the costs of the terminal with fees collected from users, but there is a lot of uncertainty associated with the demand for the terminal. After signing the lease agreement, gas consumption in Finland has collapsed.

All is getting ready so that Finland’s first floating LNG terminal can arrive in Inkoosee already next week. The ship has already started its journey to Finland. One thing is missing though, the users.

The terminal vessel was acquired in Finland last spring in a hurry after Russia threatened to cut off gas supplies. However, since the signing of the lease, natural gas consumption in Finland has more than halved, and according to the Ministry of Finance, there is “significant uncertainty associated with the start of commercial demand” for the terminal.

The terminal vessel has been leased to Finland under a 10-year contract. The total cost of the acquisition is estimated to be around 460 million euros, or around 126,000 euros per day. The goal has been that the costs would be covered by fees collected from the terminal’s users.

However, the state gas network company Gasgrid Finland, which ordered the ship, is prepared for the fact that the costs will not initially be paid by it. CEO of Gasgrid Olli Sipilä says it could take one to three years to reach commercial profitability.

“We believe that there is a commercial demand for it, but the operation needs to be started. The demand will definitely develop”, says Sipilä.

At the beginning of December, the Government decided to capitalize the subsidiary responsible for Gasgrid’s terminal operations with 105 million euros. The amount covers the company’s financing needs for the first two years, before income from customers begins to accumulate properly.

With the money, Gasgrid will also cover the priority costs arising from the acquisition of the vessel, such as the modification works of the port of Inkoo, the connection of the port to the gas network and the modification works of the terminal vessel itself, so that it can survive the winter conditions of the Baltic Sea.

The Ministry of Finance justifies capitalization on the grounds of security of supply. The terminal vessel especially secures the industrial gas supply.

Natural gas consumption has decreased sharply in Finland this year. In October, the consumption of natural gas in the area of ​​the gas network was 0.5 terawatt hours, while the previous year the consumption was 1.4 terawatt hours. Typically, Finland’s annual consumption of natural gas has been around 25 terawatt hours, but this year it is far from that. By the end of October, the cumulative consumption was ten terawatt hours.

According to Sipilä, the need for capitalization is not explained solely by the reduction in gas consumption, but is partly also due to the haste with which the terminal vessel was acquired. The lease agreement began in October, and the ship will arrive in Finland in December, half a year after the agreement was signed.

“Under normal circumstances, such a project is developed for years. For that, capacity reservations are ensured well before the investment decision is made,” says Sipilä.

Reservations for the capacity of the terminal vessel started this week. Sipilä says that the company does not comment on the demand situation while the booking process is underway.

The first lng shipment is scheduled to arrive at the terminal in January.

Is there a risk that the terminal vessel will remain empty?

“Of course, that risk always exists, but based on the kind of inquiries we have received, even in a temporarily reduced demand situation, it should be useful,” says Sipilä.