Energy | The first decent LNG cargo will arrive in Finland on Sunday

Liquefied natural gas has been delivered to the floating terminal vessel in Inko once before. Now it is the first full delivery.

Vivit Americas LNG carrying cargo from the United States is scheduled to arrive in Inkoosee on Sunday.

From the Marine Traffic website it turns out that the ship will be near Odense in Denmark on Friday afternoon.

This is the first full delivery to Inkoo’s lng terminal. In the past, the Isabella tanker delivered a partial cargo to the floating tank during the commissioning process.

Liquefied a natural gas floating terminal consists of a terminal vessel, to the side of which a vessel bringing cargo is anchored. The terminal vessel Exemplar arrived in Finland in December.

The search for the terminal vessel began a year ago in the spring, when Russia started threatening European countries with cutting off gas supplies. The LNG terminal is important for Finland’s security of supply.

All in all, the total costs of the terminal ship for the period of the 10-year lease are approximately 460 million euros, or approximately 126,000 euros per day.

Inkoo the introduction of a reloading service is being considered. In it, liquefied natural gas would be loaded onto a terminal vessel for a while, after which it would be transferred again to another vessel.

Reloading would improve the utilization rate of the lng terminal.

The matter was reported by Reuters.