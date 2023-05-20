Energy | The expert criticizes the Energy Agency: possible electricity price manipulation should be noticed automatically

According to the expert, electricity market supervision is under-resourced. In electricity price manipulation, consumers may have to pay more for exchange electricity.

20.5. 21:00

Aalto University senior researcher at the Department of Economics Iivo Vehviläinen criticized the Energy Agency because of the Vattenfall case. Vehviläinen specializes in researching the electricity market.

According to him, control systems should notice deviations in demand and supply quickly, even if it is about individual cases.

According to him, in the case of electricity, there is too much trust in the fact that the market works. According to him, supervision is under-resourced.

Previously on Friday was reportedthat the Energy Agency is investigating whether Vattenfall is guilty of manipulating market prices.

Vattenfall is Mightily including bought less electricity from the market than it would have needed or offered less electricity to the market than it could have offered. The possible violations have occurred during 2022. It is about three different times between May and October.

Vattenfall says in its announcement, that it is an administrative error, not deliberate market manipulation. The company will not comment further on the matter at this stage.

Vattenfall itself told the Energy Agency about its mistakes. However, the case raises the question of whether it is possible that possible market manipulations would not always come to light.

Would the Energy Agency have found out about Vattenfall’s possible violations if the company had not reported the matter itself?

Head of the Energy Agency’s market unit Antti Paananen according to the matter cannot be known for sure. Vattenfall’s announcement came so quickly that the Energy Agency did not have time to get information about it through its other routes.

According to Paananen, the data is analyzed afterwards, i.e. there is no real-time monitoring. There are four people working in the Energy Agency’s market supervision, and there is a lot of data to analyze.

According to Paananen, large deviations are detected almost immediately.

“If an offer has not been made for an individual lesson, you will notice it immediately,” says Paananen.

On the other hand, it takes longer to detect suspicious cases.

Ivo Vehviläinen according to Vattenfall, things like the case should be able to be monitored automatically. He can’t believe that the data would be analyzed weeks or months after deviations in such a way that they would become wiser.

Vehviläinen states that in a certain way the market has an incentive to manipulate the price, because the companies can benefit from it.

“I have considered market manipulation very unlikely, because it should be caught immediately,” says Vehviläinen.

In addition, the possible maximum penalty is significant. As a result of market price manipulations, the company would have to pay ten percent of its turnover for the year in which the violation occurred.

The role of the Energy Agency is, among other things, to supervise the electricity market.

At the Energy Agency there are several different routes through which it monitors potential manipulation of the electricity market. Electronic exchanges, such as Nord Pool, have their own monitoring units that review abnormal offers.

“If they notice that something [yhtiö] has given an unusual offer that does not correspond to normal bidding behavior and in which case it could be a violation of the legislation, then they have the obligation to inform the Energy Agency”, says Paananen.

In addition, Acer, the cooperation agency of the EU’s energy regulatory authorities, is monitoring the matter. The Energy Agency also reviews the data itself and tries to identify anomalies in the offers.

In addition to these, operators can report their mistake themselves or report a competitor.

Last in May of the year Vattenfall announced a total of 2,000 megawatt hours.

Is it a large or small amount?

You can’t say that directly based on the amount of electricity, says Paananen.

An error of the same size can be critical in another market situation and cause a great impact on the market. In another situation, the impact on the market may be smaller.

Vehviläinen is on the same lines.

Vattenfall’s errors affect the entire industry.

Other companies have also been able to benefit from the fact that Vattenfall has reported incorrect information to the electricity exchange. At the same time, it may have been seen as a more expensive electricity price for consumers buying exchange electricity.

An incorrect declaration may also have led to the company itself being harmed by incorrect amounts, Paananen reminds. It is also possible that due to incorrect notifications, consumers will receive exchange electricity at a lower price than the actual market price.

The matter is still being investigated, so the impact of Vattenfall’s mistakes on the price of electricity cannot be said at this stage.