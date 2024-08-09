Energy | The exchange electricity price is in the red for almost the entire Saturday

Energy|The average price for the entire Saturday is -0.26 cents per kilowatt hour.

Exchange electricity the price will remain on the negative side until the evening on Saturday. Electricity is at its cheapest during the day from one to three o’clock. At that time, the taxable price drops to -1.5 cents per kilowatt hour.

The average price for the whole day is -0.26 cents per kilowatt hour. The most expensive electricity is on Saturday from 8 pm onwards, but even then the price per kilowatt hour is less than 0.4 cents.

Even though the price of electricity on the stock exchange has dipped to the negative side from time to time, Saturday’s price level is still exceptionally low. According to data from the electricity exchange Nord Pool, the average price of electricity on the exchange has been lower than Saturday only on July 7 this year.

On Friday, prices were at their lowest -0.08 cents per kilowatt hour, but the average hourly price of the day was over 0.50 cents.

Using Nord Pool’s data as its source Stock exchangeköä.fi– website, the average price of electricity on the stock market has been a little over two cents per kilowatt hour in the previous 30-day period. For the previous 12 months, the average price is 6.61 cents per kilowatt hour.

In an exchange electricity contract, the consumer pays the electricity company’s margin and electricity transfer fee in addition to the price of the exchange electricity.