Energy The European Investment Bank is investing EUR 35 million in the wind power company Ilmattare

The investment will be used to build and develop wind power in Finland.

European The European Investment Bank (EIB) is investing EUR 35 million in the Finnish wind power company Ilmattare.

The investment will focus on the construction and development of wind power in Finland, Ilmatar says in a press release.

The EIB’s investment is part of Ilmattare’s EUR 250 million financing round.

According to Ilmattare, the EIB’s investment will enable the company to build additional 1 gigawatt of wind power by 2027. Of this capacity, 500 megawatts are already under construction and partly in production across Finland.

Large some of these power plants are coming to the Piiparinmäki wind farm in Kainuu.

“EIB financing for renewable energy projects in Finland will be even more relevant in the future”, EIB Vice President Thomas Östros evaluates in the bulletin.

“We at Ilmattare are very proud and grateful that the EIB has chosen to invest in us. We are leading Finland in the green transition and helping both consumers and companies to make green choices. Ilmatar has been a pioneer of wind power in Finland for more than 10 years and our story continues by developing other forms of renewable energy with the lowest possible production costs, ”Ilmatar Energy’s CEO Juha Sarsama says.

Correction 16.12. clock. 17.45: It was previously stated in the story that the investment amount would be EUR 24 million. The right amount is EUR 35 million.