Energy The energy price of district heating has been raised by 25 per cent in Helsinki, there is no corresponding upward pressure elsewhere

In Helsinki, which relies on fossil fuels, the energy price of district heating has been raised by 25 per cent for the summer due to tax increases and a sharp rise in the price of emission rights. The Finnish Competition and Consumer Authority considers the increase criteria to be valid.

Helsinki the city’s energy company Helen has raised the price of district heating energy for the summer season by a quarter compared to a year ago.

On the other hand, the majority of the rest of Finland is not promised similar price increases, as thermal power generation is not tied to fossil fuels in the same way as in Helsinki.

Helen Sales and Customer Service Director Anu-Elina Hintsa justifies the price increase by the increases in excise duties on fossil heating fuels that took effect at the beginning of the year, the rise in fuel prices and the sharp rise in the price of allowances.

Director of Energy Industry Janne Kerttula estimates that price increases similar to those in Helsinki are largely not coming elsewhere.

According to him, there are more than 200 district heating networks in Finland, the starting points of which are very different.

“Not everyone has access to emissions trading fuels,” says Kerttula.

According to him, the change in the industry has been drastic. A year ago, it was not even possible to imagine that the price of allowances would rise to around EUR 45 per tonne of CO2. At the time, forecasts predicted that the price could rise to this level in 5 to 10 years.

From coal has already been largely abandoned in most of Finland. The use of peat will be reduced whenever it is technically possible for the price of allowances to rise to the clouds.

Emissions trading and tax increases apply to coal, peat and natural gas. Instead, they do not apply to plants running on biomass and industrial waste heat, for example. Even the smallest power plants are not covered by emissions trading either.

According to the energy industry, coal accounted for 11 per cent of heat production last year and both natural gas and peat for 14 per cent each. The share of renewables has more than doubled and waste heat has more than tripled in ten years.

Energy company Helen’s Hanasaari power plant and coal pile in Helsinki on November 6, 2019. The Hanasaari power plant will be closed in 2024.­

Helen the increase raises the district heating bill for a person living in a type apartment building by 2.1 euros per month during the summer season. In a standard detached house, the monthly increase is 5 euros.

At Helen, the energy price for district heating in the summer season is 35.12 euros per megawatt hour. A year ago, at the beginning of July, Helen’s seasonally adjusted price for district heating was just under 60 euros per megawatt hour and the average price in Finland as a whole was over 60 euros per megawatt hour.

According to Hintsa, the 25% increase applies to the share of the energy tax, ie the variable price of thermal energy. Instead, the fixed basic charge, the so-called water flow charge, remains unchanged. In the district heating bill sent by Helen, the variable share is on average 75 per cent and the fixed share 25 per cent.

Hintsa points out that last year’s comparison figure was low compared to the same period last year.

Helen produces almost 90 percent of its district heating with coal and natural gas.

“Helen is strongly increasing the use of renewable energy and various waste heat sources in district heating production,” Hintsa emphasizes.

According to him, it will be seen as a favorable development in district heating energy charges.

Hintsa says Helen is exploring various ways to reach her carbon neutrality goal by 2035. Wind, seawater and geothermal are among the possible means. Hydrogen and small nuclear power plants are also being studied.

Oulu Energy Business Director Pertti Vanhala says the company still produces district heat with peat, but the main fuel is wood – based biomass. Recycled fuels also play a significant role.

The company has not announced any price increases. Vanhala says emissions-causing fuels raise costs.

“Our solution is that we have increased the amount of zero-emission fuels a lot in a short period of time,” he says.

According to Vanhala, the transition has been made possible by a new power plant, which has reduced technical restrictions on the use of different fuels.

“I don’t believe in radical price increases under any circumstances,” he says.

Since the beginning of January, the price of Oulun Energia’s thermal energy has been EUR 56.42 per megawatt hour.

Peat extraction on the Kalliosalo river in Seinäjoki on August 29, 2019.­

Competitive- and a leading expert from the Consumer Agency (KKV) Jukka Kaakkola considers the 25% increase to be relatively large in itself, but says it should be looked at over a longer period. There is no information on future price increases.

“If excise duties have risen, it is usually a valid basis for an increase,” Kaakkola says.

Kaakkola estimates that the increase in the price of emission rights will continue to put pressure on the price of district heating. However, energy prices are affected by many factors.

The purpose of tax increases and emissions trading is to divert energy production away from fossil fuels in line with government and EU targets. This poses major investment needs for energy companies.

According to Kaakkola, climate action will thus be largely transferred to the price of district heating.

“Customers pay when we switch to lower-emission forms of energy,” he estimates.

KKV is a body that considers that pricing is not unreasonable within the meaning of competition law.

Helen in pricing in the winter season, the energy price of district heating is about double that of the summer season. In the spring and autumn season, prices are slightly lower than in the winter season.

The energy industry says that district heat is consumed more than five times in winter compared to summer. In this way, the euro-denominated price burden paid by consumers will increase dramatically next winter, assuming that the prices of allowances and fuels remain unchanged.

However, they are unlikely to stay. Therefore, no one dares to predict what will happen to prices.

“I can’t say how the 25 percent increase correlates with full-year prices,” Kerttula says.