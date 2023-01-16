Energy | The energy crisis significantly increased the sales of heat pumps

According to Sulpu, the Finnish Heat Pump Association, the heat pump industry is suffering from a shortage of components and equipment, as well as a lack of designers and installers.

Heat pumps sales accelerated to over 50 percent growth last year, when the rising cost of energy made Finns look for relief from large electricity bills at the pumps.

According to statistics published by the Finnish Heat Pump Association (Sulpu) on Monday, 196,000 heat pumps were sold last year. The amount is 51.8 percent more than last year.

“Russia’s war of aggression against Ukraine increased the demand for heat pumps. Households began to want house heating methods based on local energy and as little purchased energy as possible,” Sulpu states in his announcement.

I shut down according to the increase in the price of oil, gas, district heating and electricity has improved the profitability of heat pump investments even more. The rise in energy prices and the desire for heating solutions that are as independent as possible increase the demand for heat pumps, Sulpu estimates.

Of the pumps, sales of air heat pumps grew the most last year. More than 160,000 of them were sold last year. The growth in the second half of the year is almost 60 percent.

The sales growth rate was just as high in the case of air-to-water heat pumps. 19,000 of them were installed last year.

12,000 geothermal heat pumps were sold, an increase of twenty percent. The sales volume of exhaust air heat pumps for small houses, on the other hand, decreased by 20 percent.

Heat pump industry according to Sulpu, are still experiencing an international shortage of components and equipment, as well as a lack of designers and installers.

The organization says that delivery times for energy wells have become long, even longer than half a year. In addition, the sale and installation of geothermal projects is hampered by the backlog of permits in municipalities and cities.

About 1.4 million heat pumps are in use in Finland. According to Sulpu, eight billion euros have been invested in them.

Sulpu says that the pumps produce twenty percent of the heating of buildings in Finland.