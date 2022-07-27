Energy | The energy crisis could also affect the everyday life of Helsinki residents – This is how Helen prepares for winter

The energy crisis caused by Russia’s attack has only accelerated the transition away from fossil fuels, says Helen’s CEO Juha-Pekka Weckström.

Next in winter, the European energy market may see an unprecedented crisis, but the energy supply of the people of Helsinki is quite secure.

At the energy company Helen, the situation in terms of reliability of heat and electricity supply is actually quite good compared to the European situation, says the CEO Juha-Pekka Weckström.

“First of all, we have warehouses quite full of coal and pellets, and we have managed to completely get rid of Russian energy,” he says.

Russian energy the flow to Europe has dwindled to a weak stream as a result of both EU sanctions and Russia’s countermeasures. The crisis would become even greater if the energy supply is completely cut off for the winter. This could lead to electricity regulation and blackouts across Europe.

In Finland, the importance of natural gas in energy production is directly insignificant, but the shortage in Europe directly raises the price of electricity here as well. Previously HS has toldthat power outages are also possible in Finland in winter.

Helen sells electricity for around 550,000 customers, mainly in the capital region, and heats more than 90 percent of Helsinki properties with district heating.

In a so-called normal year before the war in Ukraine, Helen has bought an average of 450 million euros in imported energy, i.e. coal, natural gas, oil and wood-based pellets. About 75 percent of that has come from Russia, but according to Weckström, the number is currently around zero.

Instead of Russia, coal is now imported from Australia, Africa and South America, natural gas via the Baltic pipeline, oil from western suppliers and pellets from Finland.

“We consider giving up Russian energy commodities in such a quick time frame to be quite a significant achievement,” says Weckström.

Helen's CEO Juha-Pekka Weckström

With Helen there is also a bigger change going on than simply breaking away from Russian energy.

The company aims to be carbon neutral by 2030, which means that, for example, coal is planned to be completely phased out by 2024. According to Weckström, the energy crisis caused by Russia’s attack has only accelerated the transition away from fossil fuels.

Helen’s Hanasaari power plant will close next spring and coal burning in Salmisaari will end in the spring of 2024.

Coal power is to be replaced, for example, by a bioheat plant to be opened in Vuosaari. With the energy it produces, it will already be possible this coming winter to replace the Hanasaari power plant in heat production, which, when closed, will cut Helen’s use of coal in half.

In addition to so-called solid fuels, Helen already uses, for example, nuclear power, wind power and solar parks. Heat pumps are also in use, with the help of which waste water is made into district heating, and in the future electric boilers, where water is heated with electricity.

“In the future, all of these will replace coal plants and partially also the need for natural gas,” says Weckström.

For the time being, Weckström cannot accurately assess in what proportion different forms of energy production will be utilized in the future, because it always depends on their price and, above all, on the weather.

Roughly, however, according to him, it can be said that in the future about half of Helen’s electricity will be produced by nuclear power and half by wind and solar power. Heat pumps and electric boilers will play a very important role in heating, along with biomass.

He emphasizes that Helen’s strategy is based specifically on the decentralization of production.

“Power plants are always run according to what is the most advantageous for customers at any given time.”

“ “Predicting the price of electricity is like predicting the weather.”

Energy Delivery reliability is good for Helen in the winter. For now, however, it is difficult to assess what kind of increases in energy bills the people of Helsinki should be prepared for.

In general, according to Weckström, energy prices in Finland and other Nordic countries are significantly lower than in Central Europe. Even if the prices were to rise, they would still be cheaper than, for example, in Germany.

In the case of electricity, the price varies every day on the market, and it is still impossible to know exactly what the situation will be next winter. In general, the more supply there is, the cheaper the price of electricity.

“Predicting the price of electricity is like predicting the weather. But there is some pressure for price increases, because the prices of energy commodities are also high,” says Weckström.

The price of heat follows the fluctuation of the price of electricity, if it is made with electricity. In the coming months and years, heat will still be produced at Helen largely with the help of coal and pellets.

The company is ended up fixing the price of district heating, in which case the price is announced four times a year. The next time the price will be checked at the beginning of September. According to Weckström, it is still impossible to estimate the size of the future price at this point.

“Energy companies operate at world market prices, which have risen significantly. That’s why we can’t promise that there won’t be an increase in prices,” he says.

“In any case, we are living in exciting times on the European energy market. For example, Germany’s energy issues indirectly affect Finland as well.”