Energy The end of gas imports may also affect Helsinki pizzerias

The possible cessation of natural gas supplies to Russia may also complicate the daily lives of Helsinki’s gourmets.

Helsinki the restaurants in the center, Via Tribunali, are completely dependent on natural gas, the rising price of which can pose challenges for the whole industry.

The chain receives its gas through the Baltics, so a possible cut-off of gas supplies directly to Russia would not interrupt the operation of restaurants.

In 2017 Nyt.fi described The restaurant opened on Sofiankatu is the hottest in the whole city, and the popularity of the pizzeria chain has also remained over the pandemic.

Another unit of the capital running on natural gas can be found on Hämeentie. HS reports in November The chain will also expand to the kitchen block of several restaurants in Helsinki’s Jätkäsaari.

HS called the management of the chain in the morning, leaving one of the owners Sami Benamed said it was still difficult to assess the impact of the outages. Managing director Antti Kuitunen clarified after the publication of the story that their gas supplies to them are not in danger of being disrupted by the Baltic route.

The uncertain situation is likely to mainly affect the rise in energy prices.

HS reported earlier on Friday that Gasum, which sells Russian natural gas in Finland, has still not received any information from Russia about the fate of gas supplies.

“Based on the overall assessment, we consider it probable that the gas supply will be cut off late on Friday evening or Saturday,” Mika Wiljanen said to HS on Friday morning.

Although there is no definite information, Wiljanen said that this is presumed to be due, among other things, to the fact that gas from Poland and Bulgaria was also cut off at the end of April, when Gazprom’s demands were not met.

Correction at 11.35: The gas supply to the Via Tribunali restaurant chain is not in danger of being cut off, but the impact of the situation is mainly reflected in the price of natural gas.

Correction at 12.05: Corrected the title of the person in the picture to be a chef.