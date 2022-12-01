Energy | The electricity VAT reduction comes into effect

The value added tax on electricity will be temporarily reduced on Thursday.

Power the value added tax rate applicable to sales will decrease from Thursday to 10 percent from the previous 24 percent.

According to the tax administration, the tax rate reduction only applies to the sale of electricity, not, for example, the transmission of electricity or other services that are considered separate.

In connection with the sale of electricity, in addition to the electricity, the buyer can be charged, for example, a basic monthly fee and a monthly additional fee based on the method of electricity production. According to the taxman, these payments are price surcharges related to the sale of electricity, to which a reduced tax rate of 10 percent is applied.

The reduced tax rate is also applied to any advance payments. These refer to payments that are due before the electricity for sale is delivered.

The discount is valid until the end of April. The purpose of the change is to make everyday life easier for consumers amid rising prices.