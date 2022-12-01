Thursday, December 1, 2022
No Result
View All Result
No Result
View All Result

Energy | The electricity VAT reduction comes into effect

by admin_l6ma5gus
December 1, 2022
in World Europe
0

The value added tax on electricity will be temporarily reduced on Thursday.

Power the value added tax rate applicable to sales will decrease from Thursday to 10 percent from the previous 24 percent.

According to the tax administration, the tax rate reduction only applies to the sale of electricity, not, for example, the transmission of electricity or other services that are considered separate.

In connection with the sale of electricity, in addition to the electricity, the buyer can be charged, for example, a basic monthly fee and a monthly additional fee based on the method of electricity production. According to the taxman, these payments are price surcharges related to the sale of electricity, to which a reduced tax rate of 10 percent is applied.

The reduced tax rate is also applied to any advance payments. These refer to payments that are due before the electricity for sale is delivered.

The discount is valid until the end of April. The purpose of the change is to make everyday life easier for consumers amid rising prices.

See also  Dismantling | A resident of Itä-Pasila used a laser to measure how close to fit the new house - The result was horrifying

#Energy #electricity #VAT #reduction #effect

Tags:
admin_l6ma5gus

admin_l6ma5gus

Related Posts

Next Post

An Alcoyano with better color after the arrival of Ramírez

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

Recommended

No Result
View All Result

© 2022 JNews - Premium WordPress news & magazine theme by Jegtheme.