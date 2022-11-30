Energy | The electricity tax sale comes into effect tomorrow – this is how it will affect your bill

The reductions in electricity bills decided by the government in the fall will come into effect gradually from the beginning of December. The value added tax on electrical energy will decrease from Thursday. After the turn of the year, you can apply for relief for large electricity bills with either an electricity reduction or an electricity subsidy.

Power the price has been on the rise for the past few days, which at least seems to be in the wallet of people buying stock exchange electricity. During the current autumn, the prices of other types of electricity contracts have also become more expensive in a large part of households compared to before.

The reductions in electricity bills decided by the government in the fall will come into effect gradually from the beginning of December. The first thing to come into effect is the electricity VAT reduction, which will reduce the price paid by all electricity users for electricity from Thursday.

The tax rate will decrease from 24 percent to 10 percent. The change is valid until the end of April, i.e. a total of five months.

“Timeliness aims to reduce costs in the coldest period of the year, when household electricity consumption is at its highest due to the need for heating”, the Ministry of Finance in the bulletin was told in September.

Value added tax the discount reduces the electricity fee, but not the electricity transmission fee.

Electricity companies take into account the reduced value added tax rate automatically in invoicing. In practice, the change will be reflected in bills in January at the earliest, when consumers receive their bill based on the previous month’s electricity consumption.

The tax sale coincides with a time when the current electricity contract of many households becomes more expensive. For example Helen announced in Octoberthat the prices of its open-ended electricity contracts will rise by as much as 60 percent on average at the beginning of December.

At the same time, the price of electricity on the exchange has risen considerably after the cheap October and early November.

Value added tax the discount reduces the total electricity bill of households in December–April from a few euros to hundreds of euros, depending on consumption. If the price of exchange electricity rises significantly from the level of the last few days, the impact of the VAT reduction on the electricity bill of a consumer using exchange electricity can be even greater.

The tax reduction will reduce the state’s tax revenue by an estimated 290 million euros.

Government also decided in the autumn on two new subsidies for people whose electricity bill will become significantly more expensive. They enter into force at the beginning of the year.

Another of them is a temporary tax deduction for income tax. According to the tax administration, you can apply for an electricity deduction if the electricity costs are more than 2,000 euros in total between January and April. You can get a full deduction if the electricity bills for January–April total 6,000 euros.

According to the Ministry of Finance’s estimate, the electricity reduction applies to approximately 252,000 households.

The Tax Administration advises that if you want to use the electricity deduction quickly, you should make a new tax card at the beginning of the year. Receiving an electricity deduction does not reduce the amount of other household deductions.

Electricity reduction is the primary means of seeking relief from rising electricity bills. However, if the reduction cannot be fully utilized due to low income, an alternative is to apply for an electricity subsidy from Kela.

Applying for support starts in January, and you can apply for it until the end of 2023.

