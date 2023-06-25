Energy | The electricity subsidy planned by Germany is causing concern in Finnish industry

Germany is planning a new electricity subsidy for energy-intensive industry. The industry’s interest organizations fear that it will speed up subsidy competition that hinders Finland’s competitiveness.

Germany’s the planned support for industry to compensate for electricity prices raises concerns about the acceleration of intra-EU support competition, which in the worst case scenario could undermine the competitiveness of Finnish industry.

The news agency Reuters reported in May that Germany plans to set aside around four billion euros annually to support the price of electricity for energy-intensive industries, to support the industrial transition away from fossil fuels and to prevent companies from moving out of the country.

With the subsidy, the price of electricity could be limited to six cents per kilowatt hour, which, according to Reuters, would cover 80 percent of the consumption of industrial companies. According to the plan, support could be distributed until 2030.

France has too double to continue subsidizing electricity bills until 2025.

Technology industry the leader of a new industry Matti Mannonen planned subsidies would have a “huge impact” on Finland’s competitiveness.

“We have cheap electricity compared to Central Europe without any subsidies. If we try to equalize the situation with a support policy, we will lose our competitive advantage.”

Matti Mannonen

In Germany and elsewhere in Central Europe, the costs arising from the price of electricity have been subsidized quite generously with the relaxation of EU state aid rules. The EU Commission loosened the state aid rules first because of the financial consequences caused by the coronavirus pandemic and then the Russian war of aggression.

For example, in the fall of 2022, Germany announced a massive 200 billion euro support package for its citizens and companies due to rising energy prices.

“Energy subsidies have so far been the biggest subsidies that Germany has distributed based on the relaxation of state aid rules. In Germany, the share of all state subsidies has been 7.4 percent of gross domestic product, and in Finland 0.6 percent.”

“Subsidies significantly distort competition within Europe and give an advantage to companies in those countries that can afford to pay subsidies.”

“ “The countries that have managed their energy policy poorly will certainly enter this support competition.”

A concern is that the distribution of energy subsidies is also spreading beyond Germany and the so-called subsidy competition is accelerating.

“The countries that have managed their energy policy poorly will certainly enter this support competition. There are already many countries, such as France, Italy and Austria, which support the price of electricity really significantly,” says Mannonen.

On the same lines, the leading expert in the energy sector of the Norwegian Confederation of Business and Industry is on the same lines Kati Ruohomäki.

“The energy crisis brought with it huge subsidies, and now some EU countries seem to long for them to remain permanent,” he says.

“There are worrying signs that EU countries are always trying to find new support mechanisms. Of course, it must be taken into account that Germany is in a difficult situation when it stopped using nuclear power, the import of natural gas from Russia stopped and there is little room for building wind power. However, it seems that the only solution is to subsidize the price of electricity as much as possible.”

Power the relatively cheap price compared to the rest of Europe has been a competitive advantage for Finnish industry. However, substantial electricity subsidies elsewhere in Europe can undermine Finland’s position.

“Clean energy will continue to attract investments to Finland, but if the electricity price advantage disappears, foreign investors will wonder if they should go elsewhere,” says Mannonen.

“In Finland, the costs of transporting goods are a disadvantage, because the journeys are long for imports and exports. In winter, a lot of energy is also needed for heating. Recently, electricity prices have been really cheap here, and we have clearly benefited from that. If that advantage is removed, we will only be left with disadvantages”, says EK’s Kati Ruohomäki.

In particular, this would have implications for heavy industry, which could direct its production to countries where energy costs are lower.

On the other hand, in the electricity market in Central and Southern Europe, the period of high electricity prices has been predicted to continue for years, and Finland’s price outlook is considerably more moderate compared to, for example, Germany.

“ “Regarding the price of electricity in Finland, the price trend looks good at the moment.”

Forest industry energy and emission trading expert Heikki Vierimaa says that he will closely follow the development of subsidies, especially in Germany.

The forestry industry in Finland consumes about 20 terawatt hours of electricity per year, which corresponds to about a fifth of Finland’s electricity consumption.

Vierimaa considers the energy support planned by Germany to be very significant.

So far, it is unclear, among other things, how the support relates to emissions trading compensation, for example. Its goal is to compensate energy-intensive industry for the increase in the price of electricity caused by emissions trading.

“If this compensation is paid on top of the support, the support will be even more substantial,” says Vierimaa.

However, according to Vierimaa, it is still too early to say how the support would affect the competitiveness of the Finnish forest industry.

“Regarding the price of electricity in Finland, the price development looks good at the moment, but the situation can change in relation to other competitors and German support can turn the situation upside down,” says Vierimaa.

Although other factors affect competition, the cost of electricity has a significant impact on where companies place their production.

“The production volume can be transferred to Germany, but for now the evaluation of the effects is quite speculative, since there is no precise information about the support.”

“But the acceleration of support competition is definitely a cause for concern.”