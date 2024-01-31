Energy | The electricity network companies appealed to the market court – they consider the actions of the Energy Agency illegal

Electricity grid companies consider changes to the Energy Agency's control methods to be against the law.

A year the new electricity grid service pricing control methods that came into force from the beginning fundamentally weaken the operating conditions and investment ability of electricity grid companies.

This is the opinion of almost all of Finland's electricity grid companies, which apply for changes to the Energy Agency's decisions in the market court.

The companies' joint complaint has been submitted to the market court on Monday, January 29.

Network companies according to the new control methods prescribed by the Energy Agency reduce the permitted turnover of electricity network companies in the long term and weaken the companies' operating conditions and investment ability.

The companies consider the changes made by the Energy Agency's control methods to be partly against the law and unreasonable.

“The monitoring methods should at the same time ensure that customers' network service fees remain reasonable and that network companies can continue investing in the development of electricity networks to meet the needs of customers and society,” Energieteollisuus ry says in a press release.

According to the energy industry, the control methods set for the next eight years do not make it possible to make sufficient investments.

“In this regard, we do not consider the new control methods to be in accordance with the Electricity Market Act”, the leading expert of Energiateollisuus ry Ina Lehto line in the bulletin.

Network companies in his opinion, the goals of the control methods are in conflict with Finland's clean transition and carbon neutrality goals.

According to the energy industry, the impact assessment regarding the new control methods has been significantly incomplete.

Energy Agency approves the monitoring methods for network companies in advance for eight years, i.e. for two monitoring periods.

Control methods are used to determine the company-specific allowed turnover for network operations.

The next period covers the years 2024–2027.