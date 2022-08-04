Energy | The electricity bill of a single-family house heated with electricity could have increased by 200 euros per month since last year – HS’s calculator tells how the increase in the price of electricity is reflected in different types of housing

At current prices, the annual electricity bill of a single-family house is more than 2,000 euros higher than in July 2021. The electricity costs of a person living in an apartment building could also rise by hundreds of euros.

Energy prices the increase can be seen particularly sharply in the wallet of a person living in a single-family house heated by electricity.

The electricity bill of a family of four could have been 200 euros more per month, when comparing the price level in July with the electricity prices of the same period last year.

The readings are estimates based on calculated example cases. There can be big differences in the electricity use of single-family houses, depending on when the house was built, the location, the equipment level of the equipment and the size of the house.

Heating living spaces is the largest expenditure item on the electricity bill in a single-family house. In a single-family house connected to district heating, the monthly cost allowance in the example used by HS is a good 50 euros.

HS’s calculator tells how the price of electricity affects the monthly electricity bill in different types of housing.

In an electrically heated house, the heating of living spaces consumes almost half of the total electricity use. The costs of electric heating can rise by more than 1,000 euros per year. The electricity bill for the whole house can be a good 2,300 euros higher annually than in July 2021.

In a single-family house, heating domestic water also takes a lot of energy. Heating water with electricity is now more than 450 euros more expensive than a year ago.

The price comparison is based on statistics collected by the Energy Agency on the average of the bid prices for two-year fixed-term contracts. In July 2021, in contracts offered for electrically heated detached houses, electricity cost an average of 5.7 cents per kilowatt hour. In July of this year, 18.2 cents.

In the electricity bill of an apartment building resident, the largest single slice is taken by the underfloor heating in the bathroom. Compared to last year’s prices, you may have to pay over 140 euros more per year for comfort heating.

In the electricity contracts offered for apartment buildings in July 2021, electricity cost 7.7 cents per kilowatt hour, now 20.6 cents.

In total, the electricity bill for a 50-square-meter apartment is 400 euros higher than a year ago, if the floor heating is kept on as much as before.