Energy | The demand for natural gas in Europe has decreased by 20 percent since the start of the war in Ukraine

The demand for liquefied natural gas can reach its peak in Europe as early as 2025, estimates IEEFA, a think tank specializing in energy economics.

Natural gas demand in Europe has decreased by 20 percent since Russia started its war of aggression in Ukraine. This is evident from a recent report published by the think tank IEEFA, which was reported by AFP.

The decrease in gas demand is mainly due to the efforts of Germany, Italy and Britain. Energy efficiency has improved, but the states' measures to curb demand and the mild winter temperatures have also had their own effect.

“Europe has both successfully weathered the energy crisis and continued to curb gas use thanks in part to energy efficiency measures and the deployment of renewable energy sources,” the report states.

IEEFA estimates that LNG demand will peak in Europe in 2025.

In addition to energy efficiency, the increase in the use of solar and wind power and the transition from gas boilers to heat pumps for home heating are pushing towards peak demand.

According to IEEFA, it may even happen that by the end of this decade, the import capacity of LNG will be three times greater than the demand for LNG.

By 2030, there should be a total of 13 functioning LNG terminals in Europe.

IEEFA also warns European countries in their report against developing a similar dependence on liquefied natural gas as on natural gas imported from Russia. Currently, the most significant importer of liquefied natural gas to Europe is the United States.

“Europe has had to experience the dangers associated with dependence on a single energy source. It should now learn from its past mistakes and avoid excessive dependence on the United States for liquefied natural gas,” says IEEFA's leading energy analyst Ana Maria Jaller-Makarewicz.