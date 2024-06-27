Consult, unconstitutional inclusion of excise duties in solidarity contributions for energy companies

The Constitutional Court believes the inclusion of excise duties in the extraordinary solidarity contribution of 2022 is unconstitutional at the expense of energy companies. This is what the Constitutional Court established in ruling no. 111 filed today, with which it examined the issues raised by the Tax Courts of Milan and Rome in reference to the extraordinary solidarity contribution established for the year 2022 by art. 37 of Legislative Decree no. 21 of 2022, declaring the illegitimacy of the same article but only in the part in which it does not exclude from the taxable base the excise duties paid to the State and indicated in the active invoices.



According to the ruling “it does not appear arbitrary that the very strong increase in the prices of energy products in the exceptional economic situation” which occurred as a consequence of the Russian invasion of Ukraine and the specific market in which the energy companies operated were identified by the legislator – upon the occurrence of a series of conditions – as a revealing index of wealth.

Even “in tax matters and even when, in particular moments, extraordinary and pre-eminent needs of the community are involved”, the Constitutional Court, we read in a note, “is called in any case to ensure, in the evaluation of the balance made by the legislator, at least compliance with an essential threshold of not manifest unreasonablenessbeyond which the tax duty itself would end up losing its justification in terms of solidarity, resolving instead in the prospect of mere subjection to state power”.