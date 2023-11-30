Thursday, November 30, 2023
Energy | The continuation of Olkiluoto 3's electricity production has been delayed – it is scheduled to continue during the morning

by admin_l6ma5gus
November 30, 2023
in World Europe
0
Olkiluoto The continuation of the electricity production of 3 has been delayed due to problems with the turbine automation detected during the start-up, says Teollisuuden Voima (TVO) message service in X. According to the latest estimate, electricity production is scheduled to continue during the morning.

Olkiluoto 3 was disconnected from the main grid as a result of Fingrid’s near-miss test yesterday. According to TVO, Olkiluoto 3’s electricity production was interrupted yesterday at 1:35 p.m. TVO still estimated last night that production would be allowed to continue before the day changes to Thursday.


