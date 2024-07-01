Energy|Jyväskylä’s electric meter company Aidon is a success story unknown to the general public. New smart meters can be used, for example, to intelligently control the use of electricity.

Read the summary The summary is made by artificial intelligence and checked by a human. Aidon is a large manufacturer of second-generation smart meters in Finland. The meters have relays that can control consumption automatically. Aidon also offers services, such as monitoring failure situations.

Peek way to your home’s power station. There is almost a 50 percent probability that an Aidon brand electric meter will rattle there. This is not only the case in Finland, but also in Norway and parts of Sweden. However, the meter doesn’t actually rattle because everything is digital.

Aidon from Jyväskylä is a growth and success story unknown to the general public. In these years, a so-called second-generation smart meter will be installed in every Finnish home, and Aidon’s share of this market is already more than 40 percent. That means about one and a half million meters.

The first generation of smart electricity meters were installed in Finnish homes 15–20 years ago. At that time, intelligence meant that the consumption data traveled wirelessly from the meter via cell phone networks to the network company with an hourly accuracy.

This made it possible, for example, to sell electricity on the exchange. Exchange electricity trading is based on hourly price and consumption. Before smart meters, an employee of the electricity company checked the consumption readings on the spot from the meter.

Another the knee’s smart meters measure consumption with an accuracy of at least 15 minutes. With the help of meters, electricity companies are able to offer customers a wide range of services related to the control and analysis of electricity use.

Some meters include relays that can be connected directly to, for example, a private house’s water tank, heating system or electric car charging.

With relays, water heating or electric car charging can be controlled to operate automatically during the cheapest hours of the day. Until now, intelligent consumption control has mostly been the job of hobbyists and fearless clowns.

“I believe that the era of self-built consumption control systems is an intermediate phase. In the future, it will become an automated service that electricity companies or third parties offer to consumers,” CEO of Aidon Tommi Blomberg says.

Some network companies already have such services.

15 minutes measurement is needed because electricity pricing is also gradually moving to a 15-minute interval instead of the current hour. For home producers of solar electricity, 15-minute metering means that electricity consumption and production are added together every 15 minutes instead of the current hour. It may reduce some of the benefits of the system.

“The effect is probably not very big when you calculate the average over a long period of time,” Blomberg estimates.

Electricity companies still have four years to change the meters to ones capable of 15-minute measurement. For some consumers, the switch has already been made, for many it is just coming. If you are interested in the status of your own meter, you can check it in the grid company Fingrid’s data hub. Datahub can be accessed with a mobile certificate or bank credentials.

On its front page you can see the point: time step. If it says PT15M, the measurement takes place every 15 minutes. If the field reads PT1H, the measurement is still every hour.

Iida Kilpirova and Teemu Launiainen assemble meters from components produced abroad.

The intelligence of the meter lies in the circuit board and the software that can be installed on it. Circuit boards are laid out by subcontractors, such as the factories of the Finnish company Incap in Estonia, for example.

Energy technology studying Iida Kilpirova put stickers on the communication modules that tell the technical details and then assemble the finished electricity meters from the parts. Around 50,000 Aidon electricity meters are assembled every month in Tuupaka, Vantaa, near the airport and Posti’s huge distribution center. Work is done in two shifts.

On the other side of the hall are the components that Aidon orders from subcontractors in, for example, Estonia, Poland and China.

“All parts of the communication units are made in Europe,” says Blomberg.

On the other side is the assembly room and stacks of ready-made meters in their transport boxes. The meters are always made according to the orders, tailored to the customers, and the turnaround time in the assembly is fast.

The properties of the meters vary according to the customer’s wishes and place of use.

Fifteen people work in the assembly and warehouse. In total, Aidon has about a hundred employees, most of whom work at the Jyväskylä head office in management, product development and running services.

Last year’s turnover was 81 million euros and the operating profit percentage was 5.8.

Aidon’s the roots are in Enermet, i.e. another success in the meter industry from Jyväskylä. The first wave of smart meters in Finland was from Enermet.

In 2004, six engineers left the company to found their own company. The idea was to develop especially the software side of the meters.

“From the beginning, Aidon’s meters were, for example, remotely updatable,” says Blomberg.

Creating reliable products and customer relationships takes time, and that’s why Aidon was a little late to the first wave of smart meters in Finland. The turnover grew quite slowly in the first years.

The founders included one Swede and one Norwegian, and the target was immediately the entire Nordic market.

Hard according to Blomberg, the growth phase began in 2014. That’s when the company got involved in Norway’s big meter replacement round. In 2017, many years of purchases accumulated and the turnover was at its peak so far, i.e. more than 90 million euros.

“After that, it clearly came down in the following years.”

According to CEO Tommi Blomberg, expansion into new markets would have been difficult without a new owner who already operates widely in Europe and the world.

A NEW company starting up requires money, and it usually doesn’t come from the banks until the company has a decent turnover. Aidon was joined right from the founding stage in 2004 by state capital investor Tesi and smaller domestic investors.

In 2013, the majority of the company was sold to Alder, a Swedish private equity investor specializing in green technology.

Last year, Alder decided that the time was ripe for the sale of Aidon to go ahead. The owner became Gridspertise, which is a developer of smart electricity networks separated from the Italian Enel.

Enel is an electricity giant operating in many countries, partly owned by the Italian state. It now owns half of Gridspertinen with private equity giant CVC.

Tesi was involved as an owner from the start of the business idea for 19 years. That’s a long time for a venture capitalist.

Investment manager Jan-Patrick Haikkola according to Tes, the investment was “just fine” financially. No figures have been given for Aidon’s purchase price.

“Aidon is a great story about a startup that has grown into a company with a turnover of 80 million and a market leader in a certain segment,” says Haikkola.

Result in any case, the fact is that yet another Finnish success story has apparently ended up in foreign ownership. CEO Blomberg doesn’t mind that.

“Aidon continues to develop as an independent company in Jyväskylä, and the international owner opens up opportunities for us to enter new markets,” he says.

Not only does the company itself already have more than a hundred employees, it also employs, for example, subcontractors in the software industry in Finland.

The electricity meter business is cyclical, because meter bases are renewed approximately every 15 years. It is therefore difficult to see large growth in the Nordic markets alone. On the other hand, conquering new countries would have been too expensive a challenge for Aidon alone.

In 2008, the competitor Enermet was also owned by the Swiss Landis + Gyri. The business still continues in Jyväskylä and has grown at a good pace in recent years.

In electronics in other words, the competition in the instrument equipment itself is tight and the margins are small. Electricity network companies are often publicly owned and therefore procurements are often made according to public sector tendering rules, where price has the most weight.

According to Blomberg, a typical electricity meter costs about a hundred and has a service life of about 15 years.

“That’s why business development investments have been directed increasingly towards the development of services and software in recent years,” says Blomberg.

Aidon already offers a service that, for example, notifies the network company and its customers of fault situations and plans maintenance activities. The meters also monitor not only electricity consumption but also electricity quality. The network company’s customer service can quickly see what the situation is at the customer’s place of use.

More is being developed all the time.

“Aidon is rarely visible to the customer, even if the service is produced by us.”